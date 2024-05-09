Blackpool cocktail bar Lateo to close next week
A cocktail bar in Blackpool will be closing for good next week.
Lateo, 525-527 Lytham Road, which offered up a wide selection of drinks, speciality cocktails, signature burgers and, more recently, a newly introduced pizza menu, announced the sad news on their Facebook page yesterday.
Blaming the decision on rising costs, they said: "It is with deep regret that Lateo will be closing its doors this Monday.
“We would like to thank everyone who has supported us on the journey and who have been regular customers.
“I would also like to thank the staff, Kieran, Mason, Dan and Tyla, you have all been amazing.”
They added: “This decision has not been made lightly, but we cannot remain open, increasing costs are not sustainable.
