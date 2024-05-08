6 . Dodger

Dodger is 'an older but young at heart 8-year-old gent' who is just as adventurous and curious as any young dog would be. He would benefit from a family who can take him on trips out where he can have new experiences as often as he can and who is around most of the time to help him learn that it’s okay to be alone and stop him from encountering any mischief his nose may lead him too! He can be rehomed with another dog who is calm natured and chilled out in personality, but no cats and children above secondary school age. Photo: RSPCA Preston