Some of the animals that want to meet their hooman include Dodger the dog and Gerald the cat.
Take a look at 8 gorgeous fur babies at that RSPCA that currently need adopting.
If you think you can be the perfect match for any of the animals email [email protected] to request an application form.
2. Thelma
Thelma is a beautiful two-year-old domestic short hair. She is described as 'a very loving and playful cat that loves to be around her people most of the time'. Thelma is a fuss pot and loves nothing more than being the centre of attention, she is always there to greet you at the door. She is best suited to a quieter home with no other cats or dogs and where people are around often and children should be of secondary school age. T Photo: RSPCA Preston
3. Finn
Finn is an 8-year-old Yorkie Cross. Described as very much a 'peoples dog', who loves nothing better than to curl up next to you on the sofa or curl up next to your feet in his bed and snooze the day away. It is recommended that Finn is the only pet in the home and could be in a home with children of high school age and over. Photo: RSPCA Preston
4. Jinx
Jinx is a 'perfectly sweet' 1-year-old Staffie x Boxer who adores nothing more than the company of people with a comfy lap to curl up into. Jinx is looking for a home where somebody is around a lot of the time to continue this training at a pace she is comfortable with. Jinx is looking for a home with children of secondary school age, a well mannered dog that can respect Jinx is still a young girl developing her confidence around certain things. No cats. Photo: RSPCA Preston
5. Spencer
Spencer is a 'beautiful 4-year-old domestic short hair tabby' who loves being brushed. He will grab the brush with his paws if you even stop for two seconds and he will try to brush himself seeing as you clearly aren't doing a good enough job! Spencer is looking for a home where he is the only animal. He can live with children of secondary school age who are cat savvy and understand when he needs space. Photo: RSPCA Preston
6. Dodger
Dodger is 'an older but young at heart 8-year-old gent' who is just as adventurous and curious as any young dog would be. He would benefit from a family who can take him on trips out where he can have new experiences as often as he can and who is around most of the time to help him learn that it’s okay to be alone and stop him from encountering any mischief his nose may lead him too! He can be rehomed with another dog who is calm natured and chilled out in personality, but no cats and children above secondary school age. Photo: RSPCA Preston