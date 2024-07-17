Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The voices of young women in Blackpool will be listened to, leaders have pledged, after a new national report found the resort is one of the toughest places for girls to grow up in.

A comprehensive study by girls’ rights charity Plan International UK ranked Blackpool the second most difficult place in the country when it came to challenges facing young women, only behind North East Lincolnshire. It used a number of indicators to show that where you grow up fundamentally affects life chances.

Community leaders have reacted by welcoming the report and promising to use its findings to improve prospects for young women and girls.

United Youth Alliance

Coun Lynn Williams, leader of Blackpool Council, said: “We look forward to reading the report from Plan International UK and are keen to hear what solutions and recommendations they have made and how we can incorporate them in to the work we are doing to make our streets feel as safe and welcoming as possible for everyone – both our residents and visitors and especially women and girls.

"We are really pleased that women and girls in our community have contributed to so strongly to the report and that is has been an opportunity for their voices to be amplified – and we expect that this advocacy will support the ongoing work that #itstopshere – our campaign to end the harassment and violence toward women and girls – ensuring it continues to make a difference to our community.”

Deborah Terras, director of the Blackpool-based United Youth Alliance, whose members took part in the study, said she welcomed the chance for young women in the town to have their voices heard.

She said: "This report highlights the ongoing need to invest in youth work provision as well as address the inequalities that young women are still facing in education and career opportunities and leadership.

"United Youth Alliance are co- building the first Coastal Social Action network to ensure young people alongside the community and businesses can work together to address those issues while also highlighting the assets on the Fylde Coast.

"The Fylde Coast has a committed youth offer across the voluntary, charity, community, faith and social enterprise sector. What is required now is long term investment which recognises the talent and assets that young people are, not just targets and outcome focused.

"This report alongside the work being led by young women can only give further evidence for investment and to take seriously the voices of Blackpool young women."

Rose Caldwell, chief executive at Plan International UK, said: "Our report finds that no matter where in the UK girls are, they are not experiencing the progress on gender equality that they've been promised and still face barriers to leading healthy lives, obtaining a well-rounded education, and feeling safe and protected.

“Our report should sound the alarm for all politicians and leaders. Girls want to have their voices heard. The new UK Government must do more to create meaningful change that tackles inequality and ends discrimination for girls.”

How the report was compiled

As well as speaking to young women, a range of indicators was analysed including life expectancy; general health; waiting times for young people’s mental health services; teenage pregnancy; participation in education, employment or training; STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) uptake; attainment at KS4; child poverty; pay data; feelings of safety at night; sexual assault; voter turnout.