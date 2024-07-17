Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Girls growing up in Blackpool face some of the toughest challenges in the country in order to achieve their dreams, a new report has revealed.

The resort has emerged among the worst five areas for young women when it comes to tackling barriers including poor education opportunities and health inequality, while the need to feel safe on the streets was also highlighted.

A comprehensive study by girls’ rights charity Plan International UK ranked Blackpool second, only behind North East Lincolnshire. It used a number of indicators to show that where you grow up fundamentally affects life chances.

United Youth Alliance

Girls and young women from United Youth Alliance in Blackpool were among almost 3,000 surveyed nationally as part of the Plan UK State of Girls Report. While many were proud of where they live, they also warned of how the challenges of living in a deprived community where skilled jobs are scarce can hold them back.

Girls and young women talked about a desire for wider community action, the need to feel safe in public spaces, and how living near beaches and green spaces can support better mental health.

The report says: "Much has been written about the challenges facing deprived communities. Both North East Lincolnshire and Blackpool are part of the Government’s Levelling Up Partnerships to support regeneration. The girls and young women we spoke to had a mixed image of the local economy – realistic but hopeful. Many were worried about 'limited work opportunities' and said that 'most people move away for university’.

A vibrant high street and good transport links was also cited as important but the report warns "both groups also reflected on feeling unsafe in their town”.

The unofficial young farmers’ weekend held in Blackpool in May was singled out among events which led young women to feel unsafe in public places.

The report says: "Groups still arrive each year to 'display behaviour so feral that many women, other locals, and families, steer well clear’. Girls and young women expressed that they often felt they had to avoid men at night in unlit areas. They told us that 'we shouldn’thave had to do that' but felt they had no choice but to leave the area in order to stay safe.

"They reflected that the 'stereotypes put on different people ... to be dangerous, and scary' were holding people back."

Comments from Blackpool girls who took part in the workshops include -

Evie, 14, from Blackpool: “Blackpool is honestly quite a good place to live, because there are so many opportunities in which people can band together. Even in places where people struggle, there’s opportunity to change that.“

Genna, 15, from Blackpool: "I love being a part of the social group that I’m in -the United Youth Alliance - because that also gives you another voice and more opportunities to improve the area that you live in.”

Tilly, 13, from Blackpool: "With politicians, you should take in young people’s ideas because sometimes they are helpful. They are smart. Just because they’re young doesn’t mean they don’t know anything because sometimes different ranges of opinions can really help you."

How can the situation improve -

Improve safety on buses, with more CCTV and lighting in new bus stops.

Provide bus passes, to make it cheaper for people to travel to school and work.

Put more funding into renovations of buildings in Blackpool centre.

Increase funding into education and pastoral services in schools to support students who are struggling with their mental health.

Work with the police force to make girls and young women feel safer in reporting violence, and ensure reports are taken seriously