Plans lodged for further investment in historic town centre hotel

Plans have been lodged with Blackpool Council seeking permission for further investment into one of the town's most historic hotels.

BL Blackpool is applying for listed building consent to make internal changes to part of the ground floor of Forshaws Hotel in Talbot Square, which was previously known as The Clifton Hotel.

Documents suggest it is proposed to redevelop the area of the building on the corner of Talbot Road and Market Street into a restaurant. It has previously been used as a nightclub.

Last summer saw the opening of a branch of the popular Turtle Bay restaurant chain on part of the ground floor of the 90-bedroom hotel overlooking the Promenade. At the time, The Brook Group, which owns the Forshaw Hotel, said they were looking to secure other tenants for the remaining units. Around £400,000 was also recently spent on improving the exterior of the landmark hotel. That included a £178.300 grant from the council's regeneration funds.

The latest application is seeking permission for alterations including the demolition of an internal wall and provision of new internal walls to separate the spaces in part of the ground floor of the building. External work would include stripping of doors back to their original timber, installation of security locks and bolts and the renovation of external windows.

Leeds-based GWP Architects have drawn up the proposals for the building which dates back to between 1865 and 1874, is Grade II-listed and part of a conservation area.

Documents submitted with the proposals say: "As part of the long-term renewal plans for the site, change of use for part of the ground floor and basement is sought to create opportunities and new additions to Blackpool’s restaurant offering, whilst enhancing the setting of both the heritage asset itself and those surrounding the site."

They add: "The property enjoys an exceptional location directly neighbouring the North Pier, offering views on three sides overlooking the Promenade, Talbot Square, and Market Street. Introducing new class 1 spaces will bring a fresh focus to the hotel and significantly contribute to the vibrancy of the surrounding streets at the ground floor level."

The renovations would also allow the removal of "numerous layers of basic internal fittings, unveiling a larger portion of the original structure".