Jack P Shepherd cuts the ribbon at Blackpool's new Holiday Inn

Corrie star Jack P Shepherd brought along some celebrity magic when he official launched Blackpool’s newest hotel today,

The actor, famous for playing David Platt in the world’s longest running soap, cut the green ribbon this morning as an excited crowd counted down, with stilt walkers and glamourous hoola hoop girls beside him.

Wearing a black leather jacket, Jack then chatted to members of the public and even had his photo take with them.