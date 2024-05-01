Corrie starJack P Shepherd cuts the ribbon at Blackool's new Holiday Inn

Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd cuts ribbon at Blackpool’s new Holiday Inn
By Richard Hunt
Published 1st May 2024, 13:01 BST
Updated 1st May 2024, 13:03 BST
Corrie star Jack P Shepherd brought along some celebrity magic when he official launched Blackpool’s newest hotel today,

The actor, famous for playing David Platt in the world’s longest running soap, cut the green ribbon this morning as an excited crowd counted down, with stilt walkers and glamourous hoola hoop girls beside him.

Wearing a black leather jacket, Jack then chatted to members of the public and even had his photo take with them.

He later said: “It’s great to be in Blackpool to do this -Corrie has a long association with this town.”

