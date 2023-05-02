News you can trust since 1873
Pier Jam withdraws licence bid for Promenade festival in Blackpool

A bid to hold a dance festival on Blackpool Promenade looks to have been put on hold after a licence application for the event was withdrawn.

By Shelagh Parkinson
Published 2nd May 2023, 15:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 15:16 BST

VW Music Ltd had applied to Blackpool Council for a new premises licence for the electronic music gig, seeking a maximum capacity of 9,999 on a site on the Promenade near the town centre.

The application had sought permission including for live and recorded music, and the serving of alcohol outdoors on a Saturday between 11am and 11pm.

The event had been due to be held on the PromenadeThe event had been due to be held on the Promenade
A licensing hearing was due to be held at Blackpool Town Hall on Tuesday May 2 after objections were raised by leisure operator Merlin whose attractions include Blackpool Tower, the Tourism BID (business improvement district) and the Beach House restaurant.

But the hearing was cancelled, with the council’s licensing department confirming the application has been withdrawn.

The objectors had warned the event was not compatible with family attractions already operating on that part of the Promenade, with fears large groups of people attending the dance festival would be disruptive.

In its operating schedule, VW Music had said admission would be by ticket only with appropriate security measures in place including gates, barriers, CCTV and security staff at a ratio of one per 100 people.

Pier Jam 2023 had been due to take place on April 29 but organisers announced on April 14 it had been postponed due to “circumstances beyond [their] control”.

Documents submitted to the licensing hearing had suggested a new date for the festival of July 29, but this may be subject to change.

