Leisure giant Merlin along with the Beach House restaurant and the Tourism Business Improvement District have lodged a joint submission to the council warning the event could become “uncontrollable”.

Now a hearing is to be held at the town hall to determine whether the licence will be approved for the event.

The event is due to be held on North Pier

Pier Jam 2023 had been due to take place on April 29 but organisers announced on April 14 it had been postponed due to “circumstances beyond [their] control”.

Documents submitted to the licensing hearing suggest a new date of July 29, but this may be subject to change.

VW Music Ltd has applied to Blackpool Council for a new premises licence for the annual electronic music gig, seeking a maximum capacity of 9,999.

The application requests permission including for live and recorded music, and the serving of alcohol outdoors on a Saturday between 11am and 11pm.

But documents submitted on behalf of Merlin, the Tourism BID and the Beach House, say the crowds of people attending the event will be “unmanageable” in an area popular with families with young children.

The submission warns: “The visual impact of such large groups can itself be a worry for young families already visiting attractions in the area.”

It adds people attending Pier Jam “will likely already be intoxicated” while “the music style on offer is synonymous with illegal drug use.”

It is also feared “the sheer volume of customers involved takes what would normally be manageable risks to a level that we believe will be uncontrollable.”

In its operating schedule, VW Music says admission will be by ticket only with appropriate security measures in place including gates, barriers, CCTV and security staff at a ratio of one per 100 people.

The application says there will be a manned control room, and a search policy “to deter the carrying of drugs or weapons”.

It adds: “Regular patrolling by the event stewards shall take place at all time the site is providing alcohol to ensure all incidents of crime and disorder, drunkenness and anti-social behaviour are prevented and appropriately dealt with.”