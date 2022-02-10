No reprieve for Blackpool's Bonny Street Market

Coun Bradley Mitchell told a meeting of full council he had met with traders who felt details of the closure had been poorly communicated to them.

Coun Mitchell said: “They had purchased stock in advance of the upcoming season but will be forced to vacate the site.

The market is making way for the Blackpool Central Development (pictured in an artist's impression)

“I understand the first phase of building the multi storey car park is on the complete opposite end of the site, so could you commit to looking into the possibility of keeping Bonny Street Market open for one last season?”

The lease on the site of the market was terminated by the council at the end of last year because the land is earmarked for the development of the £300m Blackpool Central leisure development.

Council leader Coun Lynn Williams said: “I think the market traders did understand the situation. They have known about the regeneration of that area for some time.

“I don’t think it will be possible to open for another season. I understand their feelings and obviously it’s a difficult time for them.”

But Coun Williams said support would be offered by the council to help traders find new sites in the town.

In January last year the council’s executive approved a compulsory purchase order (CPO) to enable regeneration chiefs to complete the land assembly for the Blackpool Central project which included the market in the 17 acre site mainly covering Central Car Park.

The council said it had had no direct communication with the stallholders, only the market operator as the council’s tenant.