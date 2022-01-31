The council has confirmed the lease on the site was terminated at the end of 2021.

In January last year the council’s executive approved a compulsory purchase order (CPO) to enable regeneration chiefs to complete the land assembly for the Blackpool Central project which included the market in the 17 acre site mainly covering Central Car Park.

It is not known if another site can be found for the Bonny Street stallholders but a town hall spokesperson said support would be offered to them.

Bonny Street car park has now closed

A spokesperson for Blackpool Council said, “Bonny Street Market land is required to facilitate the £300m Blackpool Central redevelopment project.

“With this in mind, the council have been in communication with the tenant for a considerable time and entered into a new short term lease last year ending December 2021, and provided ample notice to the operator and stallholders.

“The council has no direct communication with the stallholders, only the market operator as the council’s tenant.

“The council will look to support the stallholders where possible in securing another site, but at this time potential sites for relocation have not yet been confirmed.”