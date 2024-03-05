Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Revised plans have been unveiled for 266 affordable homes to be built on open green space on the edge of Blackpool.

Artist's impression of the Old House Lane scheme (credit IDP Partnership)

If it gets the go-ahead, development will see a mix of two, three and four-bedroomed houses built on land north and south of Old House Lane in Westby.

Government housing and regeneration company Homes England has submitted an application to Fylde Council seeking planning permission for the development, after acquiring the site and holding a consultation last year.

The site is just three miles outside the Blackpool borough boundaries but lies within Fylde Council's planning jurisdiction, with Blackpool Council among the authorities being consulted. The outline application is for up to 266 houses following the demolition of existing buildings, including the provision of electricity substations, public open space, landscaping, drainage and road access.

Outline permission has previously been granted for 265 homes on the land, but expired in May 2023. The site is adjacent to the Whitehills Industrial site and part of an area which has already seen widespread housing development in recent years. Developer Wain Homes has built 225 houses on nearby sites off Cropper Road, and the developer is also seeking to build 350 homes on land between Progress Way and School Road.

Documents submitted with the Old House Lane scheme by Newcastle-based architects IDP Partnership say the principle of development has already been established due to the allocation of the land for housing in the Fylde Local Plan. This has been "subject to a sustainability appraisal, which assessed the allocation against the objectives of the plan."

Layout of the Old House Lane scheme (credit IDP Partnership)

A design statement adds the vision for the site is "to create a visually attractive, sustainable development, which is integrated into the existing landscape and includes green and blue infrastructure to enable future users and ecology to live and travel harmoniously".

The land is currently mainly open grassland, with some horse grazing and wildlife including around 40 species of birds. Drainage issues would be dealt with by the construction of infrastructure including attenuation basins to collect surface rainwater.

A design statement says the scheme will also create an economic boost, both during construction and by attracting residents who will support local shops and services.