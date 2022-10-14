Massive housing development planned for site near Blackpool's Progress Way

Wain Homes wants to build the houses on land between Progress Way and School Road, which sits in Fylde Council’s jurisdiction but is right on the border with Blackpool.

The house-builder was granted outline planning permission in July 2020 by Fylde Council to build on a site to the west side of Cropper Road, having already built a new housing estate on the east side.

It has now submitted a full application for its latest proposals to build on land between Progress Way, Cropper Road, School Road and Bambers Lane.

The layout of the proposed site for development

The scheme includes 211 four-bedroom homes, 62 three-bedroom and 77 two-bedroom properties, with existing structures on the site due to be demolished to make way for the redevelopment.

A new link road would also be constructed connecting Cropper Road South with Cropper Road North, while landscaping, footpaths and cycleways are also proposed.

Documents submitted with the application say Wain Homes “wish to commence development on this allocated site as quickly as possible.”

The land is currently mainly used for agricultural purposes including horse grazing, but there are pockets of market gardening, residential use and storage areas for farm machinery.

Part of the site near Bambers Lane

The area also includes The Garden Place garden centre on Cropper Road, and Dahlia’s restaurant.

In recent years there have been a number of piecemeal applications for housing on various parcels of land. but a masterplan has now been produced setting out a comprehensive development schedule agreed by the various landowners.

Planning documents add: “These applications have been progressed by developers with proven track record of delivery in the area.

“It is anticipated that development will commence shortly upon the grant of planning permission for the delivery of much-needed housing and the new retail store to the Cropper Road frontage, which will serve existing residents of the Whitehills area as well as future occupiers.”

When the outline application was agreed, concerns were raised about the threat of flooding, but the Environment Agency confirmed in March 2021 that it had no objections to the proposals.