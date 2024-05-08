New MP Chris Webb 'honoured' to be sworn into Parliament following Blackpool South by-election
Blackpool's new MP Chris Webb has formally taken up his place at Westminster following his election last week.
Mr Webb, who won the Blackpool South by-election on May 2 for Labour with a majority of 7,607, was sworn into the House of Commons at a ceremony on Tuesday (May 7).
Afterwards, he said: "It was an incredible feeling being sworn in to represent my home town. It's an honour but one which comes with a lot of responsibility and I'm ready for the challenge."
It is a challenge which begins in earnest on Friday when he holds his first constituency surgery in South Shore. Attendance is by appointment.
Mr Webb was greeted by the Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle as part of the ceremony, a fellow Lancashire MP representing Chorley.
The new MP has pledged to 'hit the ground running' after securing almost 59 per cent of the vote. He was born in Blackpool where he lives with his wife Portia, a Blackpool councillor, and their son Cillian who was born in February.
A by-election was held in Blackpool South following the resignation of former Conservative MP Scott Benton.
