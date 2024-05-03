Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Labour's Chris Webb is the new MP for Blackpool South after a resounding by-election victory - and immediately pledged to put the town first.

Chris Webb shakes the hand of David Jones following his victory at the Blackpool South by-election. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

He secured the seat with a majority of 7,607 votes ahead of second placed Conservative candidate David Jones. Mr Jones's tally of 3,218 votes put him just ahead of Reform UK candidate Mark Butcher with 3,101.

The result means the seat returns to Labour after previous MP Scott Benton won it for the Tories at the 2019 General Election before resigning the seat earlier this year.

Mr Webb, who campaigned as a local born candidate said the result showed the people of Blackpool had "had enough" of the Conservative government which "has crashed the economy, destroyed our public services and put up taxes."

He added: "They have said it is time for change and that change started here in Blackpool tonight. Only Labour offers new hope for towns like Blackpool."

Chris Webb celebrates his win at the Blackpool South by-election with his wife Portia Webb and 11 week old baby Cillian Douglas Webb. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

He thanked his family and campaign team for their support, including his wife Portia who joined him at the count with their son Cillian who was born in February. Mr Webb added: "Above all though I would like to thank the people of Blackpool South who have put their trust in me to be the next member of Parliament.

"It is a huge privilege to represent the seat that I call home and have been born and bred in, where we have not had a local MP for 60 years."

He said the circumstances leading up to the by-election had left many Blackpool residents disenchanted with politics, but he pledged to work for residents "every day, to earn your trust and restore the faith in politics, I promise I won't let you down

Candidates as the Blackpool South by-election listen to the results. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

"I have said this all along that I am in it for Blackpool, and I mean it. I will put the priorities of this town first and fight for residents in Westminster and challenge this government to get a better deal for Blackpool."

Mr Webb said he had based his campaign on plans including putting more police on the streets of Blackpool, delivery of regeneration and helping families through the cost of living crisis. He said the result also showed the country needed a General Election and challenged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to call one.

Results -

Stephen Black (Independent) - 163 votes

Mark Butcher (Reform UK) - 3,101 votes

Andrew Cregan (Liberal Democrats) - 387 votes

Alan Hope (Howling Laud) (The Official Monster Raving Loony Party) - 121 votes

David Jones (Conservative Party) - 3,218 votes

Kim Knight (Alliance for Democracy and Freedom) - 147 votes

Damon Sharp (New Open Non-Political Organised Leadership) - 45 votesBen

Thomas (Green Party) - 368 votes

Chris Webb (Labour Party) - 10,825 votes