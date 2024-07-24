MP's warning over multiversity plans ahead of public inquiry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents and businesses displaced by multi-million pound plans to build a new education campus in the heart of Blackpool must be put first by regeneration bosses, the town's MP has warned.

Blackpool South MP Chris Webb says while he supports proposals to build the £65m multiversity, he welcomed a government led inquiry into the council's compulsory purchase order for the site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool South MP Chris Webb | Blackpool South MP Chris Webb

Almost 60 homes plus a number of businesses will need to be demolished to make way for the development on land between Cookson Street, Milbourne Street, George Street and Grosvenor Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Webb said: "I support plans for Blackpool’s multiversity which aim to raise the aspirations of the local population by providing a world-class learning facility and promote lifelong learning opportunities. It is clear too that Cookson Street is in urgent need of investment.

The area earmarked for the multiversity | National World

"But progress for Blackpool should mean progress for all and it’s vital the people impacted by this development get the best possible outcomes. They must be enabled to get new homes and business premises of the equivalent or better standard and their needs must be the council’s first priority.

"For these reasons I support the Secretary of State’s decision to hold a public inquiry to ensure residents’ voices and objections are properly heard and considered.

"I will be writing to residents of Cookson Street to personally inform them of the public inquiry and how they can have their voices heard. As their MP I will do all I can to ensure they are supported through this upheaval and get the best deal possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The public inquiry, which has been called for by the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, is expected to be held later this year and will consider objections made to the order.

Much of the property needed for the development has already been acquired by negotiation but the CPO was issued by the council in April this year. The council says it has offered support to displaced residents and businesses throughout the process.