Major update on long-awaited new mosque next to the M55

Work has officially – if only symbolically – got under way on a long-planned new mosque alongside the M55.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place at the site of the ‘Brick Veil Mosque’ on Sunday.

The gathering at the plot – at the Preston end of the motorway, where it meets the A6 at the Broughton roundabout– included special guest Mufti Iqbal Bhoja, principal of Darul Uloom Matliwala, in India.

It is more than three-and-a-half years since the vision for the new mosque in Broughton was first approved | RIBA

The moment marked a major milestone for the ambitious project, which was granted planning permission back in February 2022.

However, the Lancashire Post understands that it remains too early to say how long the landmark building – south of D’Urton Lane – will take to construct and when it might be ready to welcome its congregation. More details on that front are expected in the new year.

The 12-metre-tall structure – complete with 30-metre minaret and space for 248 prayer mats and associated worshippers – became the subject of a public inquiry after initially being given the green light by Preston City Council’s planning committee.

That decision was ‘called in’ for reconsideration by the government before the scheme was finally approved in January 2023 by the then communities secretary, Michael Gove.

A spokesperson for the project said after the groundbreaking ceremony: “The mosque’s design was selected through an international RIBA [Royal Institute of British Architects] competition, which attracted entries from around the world. The winning design was chosen for its bold and distinctive response to the site’s prominent location, creating a landmark that will combine traditional values with contemporary architecture.

“The project places strong emphasis on working with local and regional contractors, ensuring that businesses across Preston and the wider North West are at the heart of its delivery. This commitment not only supports the local economy, but also reflects the wealth of skill and expertise within the region’s construction industry.

“Once complete, the Brick Veil Mosque will serve as a place of worship, education, and community activity, while also standing as a lasting asset for future generations. It marks an important milestone for the city and will be a source of pride for the local community and beyond.”

Back in June, the planning committee approved a so-called ‘reserved matters’ application, which set out how the raised site surrounding the mosque – which was used as a compound during the building of the Broughton bypass in the mid-2010s – will look once it is developed.

A plaza area outside the place of worship will feature silver grey paving flags and a “monolithic reconstituted stone bench”.

