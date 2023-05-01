Labour leader Starmer's bank holiday trip to Blackpool ahead of local elections

He was accompanied by Shadow Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson as Labour outlined its plans to tackle the cost of living.

First stop on the Labour duo’s tour was Notarianni’s Ice Cream in Waterloo Road, where owner Luca Vettese described the rich family heritage of the one of Blackpool’s most iconic businesses – and the Labour leader even swapped sides of the counter, jumping at the chance to serve ice cream to his Shadow Cabinet colleague and Chris Webb, Labour’s Parliamentary Candidate for Blackpool South.

Sir Keir also called in at the Counselling in the Community charity, also based in Waterloo Road.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson during their visit to Blackpool

After a stroll along the seafront taking in the sights of the Tower and Pleasure Beach, Starmer and Phillipson met with local residents as they outlined how a Labour government would freeze council tax to help struggling families – paid for by a proper windfall tax on oil and gas companies.

Speaking after the visit, Sir Keir said: “A bank holiday in Blackpool is always time well spent. There’s a real sense of pride here, which Bridget and I saw first-hand today.

"Whether meeting residents or historic local businesses like Notarianni’s Ice, one thing is clear: Blackpool is in their DNA. They care about their home, and they want to see it thrive.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer served up an ice cream to Shadow Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson and Notarianni’s.

“But sadly, under this government we’ve seen the opposite happen here and across the country.

"After 13 years, Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives have left Britain worse off. With prices rising and wages stagnant, working people are being left to pay the price for a Conservative government that crashed the economy.

“But it doesn’t have to be this way. Labour has a fully costed plan to cut the cost of living, cut waiting lists and cut crime. We’ll work hard for working people instead of the privileged few.

“So, I urge people to vote for a proper plan to cut the cost of living this Thursday.”

Sir Keir Starmer walking in South Shore with Shadow Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson and Chris Webb, Labour’s Parliamentary Candidate for Blackpool South.

Polling stations across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre are open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday.