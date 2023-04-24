Local elections 2023: Parties set out their pledges for Blackpool in countdown to polling day

The battle is on for control of theTown Hall

Labour is seeking to retain power at the town hall, with the Conservative group hoping to make gains in key wards.

Re-opening Blackpool Airport remains a pledge for the Tories, while Labour is promising to make the town a cleaner, greener and safer place to live.

The Liberal Democrats, Green Party and Reform UK are also fielding candidates, with 10 independents also fighting for votes.

Polling day is May 4

Lynn Williams, Labour:

"We have protected and expanded the local economy for our town to protect residents in the cost of living crisis.

"This has included creating 3,000 new jobs for Blackpool residents, supporting 200 new businesses coming into Blackpool, helping thousands to start work and we have signed up to the real living wage.

"Whilst crime is soaring under this Conservative government, we have workedcontinuously to protect our residents with preventative schemes."

Who will take over the council chamber

Priorities include investing in roads, working with the police to crack down on crime and anti-social behaviour and penalising litter louts.It is also proposed to deliver neighbourhood masterplans for Claremont, Revoe and Waterloo including investment in better housing in the inner wards.

Labour says it will work with Homes England to secure £200m of investment to transform the inner areas of Blackpool.

Green initiatives include investing in electric charging points and protecting open spaces.

Paul Galley, Conservative:

"Our manifesto is a really positive resident focused plan designed to give Blackpool residents the change they desperately want to see from dealing with noise complaints to supporting Blackpool primary school children with free school meals.

"We have delivered already in our wards, now we are ready to deliver for Blackpool".

The party's seven key pledges are -

Free school meals for all Blackpool primary school children

Reopen Blackpool Airport: for regional flights

Safer neighbourhoods: The creation of a new civil enforcement unit

Transforming housing: A plan to convert empty properties in to family homes

Council tax reform: A full review of council tax strategy and costs

Great parks: Invest in all of our parks and protect all of Stanley Park

Clean streets: Remove weeds and resurface pavements and roads across Blackpool

Bill Greene, Liberal Democrats:

"Over the past few years, Labour run, Blackpool Council, has built an enormous debt for future council tax payers. They have committed us to a future where we and our children will have to pay higher council tax with no real benefit to local residents.

"The local Conservative have also been totally ineffective, fighting amongst themselves rather than putting you first. The fact that the previous leader of the Conservatives on Blackpool Council is no longer a supporter speaks to the chaos within the local Conservative party.

"Nationally the Conservatives are possibly even worse. Ordinary people are struggling with the rising cost of living and the government has shown that they do not care for the ordinary residents of Blackpool.

"To get a “Fair Deal for Blackpool” vote for Liberal Democrats candidates in the local elections."

Tina Rothery, Green Party:

"Voting Green is about voting to regenerate, revive and improve Blackpool and Fylde.

"Vote Green because your life means more than the promises made by parties that have yet to make it better – despite years in power. Green Party councillors will represent you with honesty and integrity, tackling the challenges on your behalf with a fresh and determined approach.

"Following gains in previous local government elections, the Green Party now has 542 councillors across 164 local authorities in England and Wales.

" We believe in granting more power to local government, investing in social programs, supporting affordable energy, boosting public transport, carrying out drug reform, supporting local businesses and the rights of workers.

"There’s no way we can have a safe and sustainable world, if we can’t even have decent, affordable public transport or insulated homes that would bring down costs."

Martin Mitchell, Independents:

"When I was sacked from the position of scrutiny chairman for daring to ask the council to think again over its plan to sell off Stanley ParkGolf Course for private development, I experienced a wave of support which went beyond traditional political boundaries.

"The public rightly mistrusts the party blocs in local government and wants councillors who are unafraid of uncovering bad practice and worse.

"In this year’s budget the Labour-dominated council announced that they would spend less on homelessness prevention, children’s services and adult social services.

"With Labour condemning the Tories but boasting about being like the Tories we know something has to change.

"Many people will vote Independent for the first time on May 4. Let a new wave of Independent councillors breathe fresh life into Blackpool Council, representing the people directly like never before."

Derek Robertson, Reform UK:

"Reform councillors would directly represent the residents of their wards. We have no party whips and act solely for the residents.

"Aside from the obvious, keeping streets clean safe we will be holding regular monthly meetings and convey the outcome of those meetings to the council.

"Residents will also have direct contact with their Reform councillors, and can request a home visit. I would carry on working hard as I have done for the residents in Waterloo Ward for the last nine years."

Anchorsholme Ward

Jacqueline Broughton - Labour

Therese Clark - Labour

Anita Cooper - Conservative

Paul Galley - Conservative

Bispham Ward

Jim Elmes - Labour

Julia Walshaw - Labour

Tony Warne - Conservative

Paul Wilshaw - Conservative

Bloomfield Ward

Mark Butcher - Independent

Graham Cain - Independent

Mel Fenlon - Labour

Jim Hobson - Labour

Cody Milnes - Conservative

Malaya Nayak - Conservative

Brunswick Ward

Paul Clark - Conservative

Laura Marshall - Labour

Matthew Thomas - Labour

John Thompson - Conservative

Claremont Ward

Sue Close - Liberal Democrats

Harry Gordon - Conservative

Garry Richardson - Independent

Lawrence y Sloman - Conservative

IvanTaylor - Labour

Lynn Williams - Labour

Clifton Ward

Paula Burdess - Labour

Alistair Humphries - Labour

Oliver Potts - Conservative

Robert Wilson - Conservative

Diane Mitchell - Conservative (Nomination withdrawn)

Greenlands Ward

David Flanagan - Labour

Lance Fogg - Reform UK

Julie Jones - Labour

Rick Scott - Conservative

Benjamin Thomas - Green Party

Jane Warne - Conservative

Hawes Side Ward

Neal Brookes - Labour

Kim Critchley - Labour

Frank Downing - Conservative

Karen Higgitt - Conservative

Highfield Ward

Bill Greene - Liberal Democrats

Sharon Hoyle - Labour

Peter Hunter - Labour

Bradley Mitchell - Conservative

Jack Robinson - Conservative

Ingthorpe Ward

Jon Bamborough - Labour

Jo Farrell - Labour

Alexander Higgs - Conservative

James Murphy - Conservative

Layton Ward

Chris Bates - Conservative

Kathryn Benson - Labour

Jon Broughton - Labour

Roy Haskett - Conservative

Martin Mitchell - Independent

Lee Taylor-Jack - Independent

Marton Ward

Kerry Anderson Riley - Reform UK

Shaun Brookes - Labour

Glenn Priestley - Conservative

Sarah Smith - Labour

Andrew Stansfield - Conservative

Norbreck Ward

Maxine Callow - Independent

Emma Ellison - Conservative

Robert Harrison - Labour

David O'Hara - Labour

Julie Sloman - Conservative

Tony Williams - Independent

Park Ward

Gillian Campbell - Labour

Paul Carter- Conservative

Adrian Hoyle - Labour

Frazer McLellan - Conservative

Squires Gate Ward

Julie Daniels - Green Party

Melanie Kelly - Labour

Kim Sherrie Knight - Reform UK

Carl Mitchell - Conservative

Danny Rossie - Labour

Gerard Walsh - Conservative

Stanley Ward

Graham Barker - Conservative

Daniel Lovatt-Staines - Labour

Jason Roberts - Conservative

Laura White - Labout

Talbot Ward

Will Banks - Conservative

Danny Gee - Independent

Jane Hugo - Labour

Mark Smith - Labour

Ian White - Conservative

Tyldesley Ward

Andrew Baines - Conservative

Georgina Eastwood - Green Party

William Gee - Independent

Paul Nield - Reform UK

Lisette Roe - Labour

Portia Webb - Labour

Victoria Ward

Tracey Booker - Green Party

Pam Brookes - Labour

Jacqui Frost - Conservative

Neil Harvey - Conservative

Fred Jackson - Labour

Warbreck Ward

Kevan Benfold - Liberal Democrats

Matthew Haynes - Labour

Paul Hindley - Liberal Democrats

Tommy Kirkwood - Labour

Danny Scott - Conservative

Michelle Scott - Conservative

Waterloo Ward

Luke Bodenham - Labour

Simon Cartmell - Labour Party

Chris Higgitt - Conservative

Diane Mitchell - Conservative

Jim O'Neill - Independent

Derek Robertson - Reform UK

