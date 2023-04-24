Local elections 2023: Parties set out their pledges for Blackpool in countdown to polling day
Battlelines have been drawn up in the fight to win control of Blackpool Council at the local elections on May 4.
Labour is seeking to retain power at the town hall, with the Conservative group hoping to make gains in key wards.
Re-opening Blackpool Airport remains a pledge for the Tories, while Labour is promising to make the town a cleaner, greener and safer place to live.
The Liberal Democrats, Green Party and Reform UK are also fielding candidates, with 10 independents also fighting for votes.
Lynn Williams, Labour:
"We have protected and expanded the local economy for our town to protect residents in the cost of living crisis.
"This has included creating 3,000 new jobs for Blackpool residents, supporting 200 new businesses coming into Blackpool, helping thousands to start work and we have signed up to the real living wage.
"Whilst crime is soaring under this Conservative government, we have workedcontinuously to protect our residents with preventative schemes."
Priorities include investing in roads, working with the police to crack down on crime and anti-social behaviour and penalising litter louts.It is also proposed to deliver neighbourhood masterplans for Claremont, Revoe and Waterloo including investment in better housing in the inner wards.
Labour says it will work with Homes England to secure £200m of investment to transform the inner areas of Blackpool.
Green initiatives include investing in electric charging points and protecting open spaces.
Paul Galley, Conservative:
"Our manifesto is a really positive resident focused plan designed to give Blackpool residents the change they desperately want to see from dealing with noise complaints to supporting Blackpool primary school children with free school meals.
"We have delivered already in our wards, now we are ready to deliver for Blackpool".
The party's seven key pledges are -
Free school meals for all Blackpool primary school children
Reopen Blackpool Airport: for regional flights
Safer neighbourhoods: The creation of a new civil enforcement unit
Transforming housing: A plan to convert empty properties in to family homes
Council tax reform: A full review of council tax strategy and costs
Great parks: Invest in all of our parks and protect all of Stanley Park
Clean streets: Remove weeds and resurface pavements and roads across Blackpool
Bill Greene, Liberal Democrats:
"Over the past few years, Labour run, Blackpool Council, has built an enormous debt for future council tax payers. They have committed us to a future where we and our children will have to pay higher council tax with no real benefit to local residents.
"The local Conservative have also been totally ineffective, fighting amongst themselves rather than putting you first. The fact that the previous leader of the Conservatives on Blackpool Council is no longer a supporter speaks to the chaos within the local Conservative party.
"Nationally the Conservatives are possibly even worse. Ordinary people are struggling with the rising cost of living and the government has shown that they do not care for the ordinary residents of Blackpool.
"To get a “Fair Deal for Blackpool” vote for Liberal Democrats candidates in the local elections."
Tina Rothery, Green Party:
"Voting Green is about voting to regenerate, revive and improve Blackpool and Fylde.
"Vote Green because your life means more than the promises made by parties that have yet to make it better – despite years in power. Green Party councillors will represent you with honesty and integrity, tackling the challenges on your behalf with a fresh and determined approach.
"Following gains in previous local government elections, the Green Party now has 542 councillors across 164 local authorities in England and Wales.
" We believe in granting more power to local government, investing in social programs, supporting affordable energy, boosting public transport, carrying out drug reform, supporting local businesses and the rights of workers.
"There’s no way we can have a safe and sustainable world, if we can’t even have decent, affordable public transport or insulated homes that would bring down costs."
Martin Mitchell, Independents:
"When I was sacked from the position of scrutiny chairman for daring to ask the council to think again over its plan to sell off Stanley ParkGolf Course for private development, I experienced a wave of support which went beyond traditional political boundaries.
"The public rightly mistrusts the party blocs in local government and wants councillors who are unafraid of uncovering bad practice and worse.
"In this year’s budget the Labour-dominated council announced that they would spend less on homelessness prevention, children’s services and adult social services.
"With Labour condemning the Tories but boasting about being like the Tories we know something has to change.
"Many people will vote Independent for the first time on May 4. Let a new wave of Independent councillors breathe fresh life into Blackpool Council, representing the people directly like never before."
Derek Robertson, Reform UK:
"Reform councillors would directly represent the residents of their wards. We have no party whips and act solely for the residents.
"Aside from the obvious, keeping streets clean safe we will be holding regular monthly meetings and convey the outcome of those meetings to the council.
"Residents will also have direct contact with their Reform councillors, and can request a home visit. I would carry on working hard as I have done for the residents in Waterloo Ward for the last nine years."
Anchorsholme Ward
Jacqueline Broughton - Labour
Therese Clark - Labour
Anita Cooper - Conservative
Paul Galley - Conservative
Bispham Ward
Jim Elmes - Labour
Julia Walshaw - Labour
Tony Warne - Conservative
Paul Wilshaw - Conservative
Bloomfield Ward
Mark Butcher - Independent
Graham Cain - Independent
Mel Fenlon - Labour
Jim Hobson - Labour
Cody Milnes - Conservative
Malaya Nayak - Conservative
Brunswick Ward
Paul Clark - Conservative
Laura Marshall - Labour
Matthew Thomas - Labour
John Thompson - Conservative
Claremont Ward
Sue Close - Liberal Democrats
Harry Gordon - Conservative
Garry Richardson - Independent
Lawrence y Sloman - Conservative
IvanTaylor - Labour
Lynn Williams - Labour
Clifton Ward
Paula Burdess - Labour
Alistair Humphries - Labour
Oliver Potts - Conservative
Robert Wilson - Conservative
Diane Mitchell - Conservative (Nomination withdrawn)
Greenlands Ward
David Flanagan - Labour
Lance Fogg - Reform UK
Julie Jones - Labour
Rick Scott - Conservative
Benjamin Thomas - Green Party
Jane Warne - Conservative
Hawes Side Ward
Neal Brookes - Labour
Kim Critchley - Labour
Frank Downing - Conservative
Karen Higgitt - Conservative
Highfield Ward
Bill Greene - Liberal Democrats
Sharon Hoyle - Labour
Peter Hunter - Labour
Bradley Mitchell - Conservative
Jack Robinson - Conservative
Ingthorpe Ward
Jon Bamborough - Labour
Jo Farrell - Labour
Alexander Higgs - Conservative
James Murphy - Conservative
Layton Ward
Chris Bates - Conservative
Kathryn Benson - Labour
Jon Broughton - Labour
Roy Haskett - Conservative
Martin Mitchell - Independent
Lee Taylor-Jack - Independent
Marton Ward
Kerry Anderson Riley - Reform UK
Shaun Brookes - Labour
Glenn Priestley - Conservative
Sarah Smith - Labour
Andrew Stansfield - Conservative
Norbreck Ward
Maxine Callow - Independent
Emma Ellison - Conservative
Robert Harrison - Labour
David O'Hara - Labour
Julie Sloman - Conservative
Tony Williams - Independent
Park Ward
Gillian Campbell - Labour
Paul Carter- Conservative
Adrian Hoyle - Labour
Frazer McLellan - Conservative
Squires Gate Ward
Julie Daniels - Green Party
Melanie Kelly - Labour
Kim Sherrie Knight - Reform UK
Carl Mitchell - Conservative
Danny Rossie - Labour
Gerard Walsh - Conservative
Stanley Ward
Graham Barker - Conservative
Daniel Lovatt-Staines - Labour
Jason Roberts - Conservative
Laura White - Labout
Talbot Ward
Will Banks - Conservative
Danny Gee - Independent
Jane Hugo - Labour
Mark Smith - Labour
Ian White - Conservative
Tyldesley Ward
Andrew Baines - Conservative
Georgina Eastwood - Green Party
William Gee - Independent
Paul Nield - Reform UK
Lisette Roe - Labour
Portia Webb - Labour
Victoria Ward
Tracey Booker - Green Party
Pam Brookes - Labour
Jacqui Frost - Conservative
Neil Harvey - Conservative
Fred Jackson - Labour
Warbreck Ward
Kevan Benfold - Liberal Democrats
Matthew Haynes - Labour
Paul Hindley - Liberal Democrats
Tommy Kirkwood - Labour
Danny Scott - Conservative
Michelle Scott - Conservative
Waterloo Ward
Luke Bodenham - Labour
Simon Cartmell - Labour Party
Chris Higgitt - Conservative
Diane Mitchell - Conservative
Jim O'Neill - Independent
Derek Robertson - Reform UK
Tina Louise Rothery - Green Party