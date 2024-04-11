Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer makes pledge to Blackpool during visit to resort

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

"Blackpool needs real change" was the message from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer on a visit to the resort.

He said people in the town were telling the party's by-election candidate Chris Webb the Government's levelling up programme had not helped make their lives better.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Keir Starmer with Chris Webb on Blackpool Promenade

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Keir said the town needed a local plan, and that he had seen for himself on previous visits to Blackpool the investment still needed in areas such as Waterloo Road in South Shore. He discussed issues including the growing reliance on foodbanks and concerns over NHS waiting lists during meetings with residents at the Beach House bistro on Central Promenade.

Sir Keir said: "Every time I have been here I have been really struck by the pride and ambition that people in Blackpool have for their place. I was at the sixth form college the time before last, and spoke to 17-year-olds. They are really proud of their place. So they have the pride and ambition. What they feel is the Government hasn't invested in them and doesn't match their pride and ambition.

"And that's the difference we can make if we are able to form the next government, which is a government that understands. In order to do that we have to understand the pressures and challenges people here are facing.

Chris Webb with Sir Keir Starmer in Blackpool

"Cost of living challenges, people not able to pay their bills. Just talking about the food bank which 10 years ago was arranged around a table and is now doing thousands upon thousands of meals and food for people including working people here in Blackpool."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added people in the town knew "real change" was needed, and said "they will judge a government on whether it is making a material difference to them and their families on the ground."

Sir Keir pledged a fairer funding system for council services if Labour formed the next government, with a General Election expected later this year following the Blackpool South by-election on May 2.

He said Blackpool Council had lost £1.8bn from its budget over past years due to funding cuts and warned "all councils are really up against it." Sir Keir added: "There will be many people in Blackpool who are worried about their services given the lack of funding for councils over a long period now."

He said there would not be a money tap "turned on" but a Labour government would "change the structure of funding" with a new three-year funding structure to give more certainty to spending plans, and stabilisation of the economy to tackle inflation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad