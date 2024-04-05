Kim is latest candidate to join the contest for Blackpool South seat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ADF party (The Alliance for Democracy and Freedom) has unveiled its candidate for the Blackpool South by-election.

Kim Knight, who has lived in the resort since 1979, will contest the seat which has become vacant following the resignation of former Conservative MP Scott Benton.

Kim Knight

She says she has joined the ADF because it offers more independence for its candidates and is urging voters to look outside party politics.

She said: "Electing candidates based on the colour of their rosette must stop as established parties select candidates who will serve the party first, not the constituents. For that very reason, I have found myself politically homeless.

"Honesty and integrity are of utmost importance to me. The ADF party has many compelling policies that distinguish it from other parties, with a major significant difference being the independence of their candidates who are directly accountable to their respective voters, both at local and national levels.

"I want the people of Blackpool to have the opportunities I had, to engage with them as a fellow resident to deliver care according to personal circumstances and not tick boxes."

Her priorities include ensuring people earn enough to own their own homes and removing hurdles which prevent some from finding rented accommodation.

She added: "There needs to be somewhere safe for those people who suddenly find themselves homeless, not shop doorways. I want to address these problems and more.

"We cannot ignore the illegal immigration crisis. Housing them in hotels or prioritising their needs over those of local British people must stop. We must have urgent solutions such as stopping the boats and repatriating failed applicants."