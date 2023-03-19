Chris Webb, the former Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire and chair of trustees for Counselling in the Community, has been chosen to take on Conservative MP Scott Benton in the constituency.

Blackpool-born Mr Webb sealed his place on the ballot paper following a hustings and vote of the local Labour party on Saturday, March 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour has selected Chris Webb, as its Parliamentary Candidate for the next General Election.

“It is an honour to have been selected in my home town as the Parliamentary candidate for Blackpool South,” he said. “I am extremely proud to have been backed by so many Labour members, Councillors and trade unionists in the constituency. It shows we have the movement to win here in Blackpool South.

“Blackpool South deserves better than this government. After 13 years of the Tories, nothing in this country seems to work anymore. The Tories have broken Britain – and they are too distracted by chaos of their own making to fix it. We are five Tory Prime Ministers on and what has our country got to show for it? Food prices and energy costs spiralling out of control, longer hospital waiting lists and crime through the roof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Labour will restore Britain’s hope and optimism, and deliver on the change our country has demanded after nearly 13 years of Tory failure. Labour has a plan to help people through the cost of living crisis, tackle NHS waiting lists and ensure people feel safe on our streets.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council said: “l've seen Chris’ dedication, passion and devotion to improving the lives of his fellow residents of his hometown first-hand. His work and experiences in the real world of Blackpool’s hospitality, tourism, public, third and charity sectors make him well placed to understand the issues our town faces and what residents need to thrive.