Heritage guardians welcome Levelling Up Funding for historic Blackpool landmark

The cash from the Government’s Levelling Up Fund was announced as part of the Spring Budget.

It will go towards the full £26m cost of restoring the historic landmark and turning it into an Indigo Hotel.

Joan Humble, chairman of Blackpool Civic Trust, said: “I welcome this splendid news because the post office on Abingdon Street is a Grade II listed building and is part of Blackpool’s history and heritage.

“I and colleagues in the Civic Trust welcome the proposals to convert the building into a hotel.

“We want to be proud of the history of the Post Office and we are looking to make sure it is a quality development that takes into account the history of the building while moving into the future.

“When I last had a look round the building it was already deteriorating quite rapidly, so we really do need this investment.

“The Civic Trust will want to make sure the facade and items of historical interest are preserved, so we will be working with the council and the developer on that.

The former Abingdon Street Post Office building

“It is a large site and we need to ensure the history and heritage are a key part of the renovations.”

The Post Office was designed by architects of the Office of Works in 1910 and built by R. Neill & Son of Manchester using Portland stone with a hipped roof of green slate in a Renaissance style.

It became Grade II listed in December 1991.

The eight cast iron telephone kiosks in front of the building on Abingdon Street are a landmark in their own right , designed in 1935 by Sir Giles Gilbert Scott, and have been Grade II listed since 1988.

Cheshire-based developers Ashall Projects said it could not comment on the plans at this moment.

Planning permission is in place to convert the former Post Office into a 144-room boutique style hotel which would be part of the Hotel Indigo brand.