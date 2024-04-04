Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new £30m hotel on Blackpool Promenade is poised to get the go-ahead - with conditions including that messy bedrooms are not on full display

Blackpool Council's planning committee is being recommended to approve an application by the Singapore-based Fragrance Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hotel - which would be located on a site between The Promenade, Woodfield Street, St Chad’s Road and Bolton Street - would feature 143 bedrooms.

The former St Chad's Hotel, which had stood on the land, was demolished in May 2023 to make way for the new investment.

A new £30m hotel on Blackpool Promenade is poised to get the go-ahead (Credit: Falconer Chester Hall)

But concerns have been raised about proposed floor-to-ceiling windows which means messy bedrooms could be on view to people strolling down the Prom

A council planning report warned: "Floor-to-ceiling windows are very popular in modern buildings, particularly in new hotels and other forms of residential accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, these allow the internal contents of the hotel rooms, such as unmade beds, to be viewed from the street.

“Based on experience elsewhere in Blackpool, this could detract significantly from the appearance of the building, particularly on such a prominent position on the Promenade."

The former St Chad's Hotel was demolished in May 2023 to make way for the new investment

It means planning approval will include a condition that obscure film is attached to the lower section of any full-length windows.

A total of 14 objections have been received to the planning application from properties, including on Woodfield Road, Wellington Road, and St Chad's Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concerns include the lack of parking, with only 28 parking spaces proposed, increased traffic congestion and the height of the new building leading to loss of light at nearby properties.

Hundreds of readers shared their opinions on the new hotel:

Mark Bebbington said: “Looks good to me, can we now knock down all the other tired hotels on the prom and bring them into the 21st century.”

Linda Paterson said: “The design looks the same as the new DWP building but in a different colour, also the design of the new proposed hotel next to the Winter Gardens. Great that this investment is coming but surely some better design would be nicer. This again could be any sort of institution, prison, hospital, student accommodation etc.”

The former St Chad's Hotel

Mark Williams said: “Well done Blackpool as bringing in more tourists to an ever changing town. It’s going to become a hot spot again with all the new attractions. It’s about time. All positive outlook.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicholas Graeme Brandwood said: “More new hotels one the front, the better! Some hotels look past the best and either need a good renovation or knocking down. It would be nice to have more gardens on the prom.”

Elaine Pedder said: “It’s alright building these new hotels, but if Blackpool Council don’t start getting the place cleaned up, nobody's going to be coming to Blackpool to stay in them.”

Paul Chadwick said: “Can only be a positive improvement, modern updated accommodation.”

Dave Cartmell said: “It already sounds like it's going to be expensive for a room. I don't know about other people but I just want a clean, sensible priced B&B with a bed. A lot of these hotels are so expensive you've paid for the bed and furniture by the end of the week. It's cheaper to go abroad all inclusive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Gramps Hewitt said: “Very much needed, bring Blackpool into the 21st century. So many run down shacks along the prom. Take a closer look above the 1st floor of so many hotels, they are falling apart.”

Artist's impression of St Chad's site (Credit: Falconer Chester Hall)

Christine Wright said: “Sticks out like a sore thumb. Should be in character with surrounding buildings.”

Jai Jai said: “Money could be better spent on residents rather than tourists.”

Rita Burke said: “Investment in the old hotels seemed to have halted, so if this is the way forward to bring Blackpool up to date, let it be. If the airport also opened up again it would be lots of overnight stays, jobs and you never know maybe the grand old resort would get back up on its feet. I would love to see that again. Busy, bustling family friendly, good time resort.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jimmy Finney said: “Good plan as long as it has underground parking which is possible.”

Aaron Dunn said: “I personally think it’s needed and will modernise the promenade. Some people actually don’t wanna come to Blackpool because some hotels are so bad it puts them off, so hopefully this will encourage people to get these types of hotels and bring money and growth to our town.”

Linda Bradshaw said: “Get the airport reopened and that should help fill these new big hotels.”