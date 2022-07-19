Boris Johnson

His neighbouring Conservative MP Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP Paul Maynard voted for a motion expressing confidence in the Government as did Fylde MP Mark Menzies.

Preston North and Wyre MP and defence secretary Ben Wallace also expressed confidence. Fleetwood’s Labour MP Cat Smith voted against the motion.

Unusually, the vote was tabled by the Government because it refused to accept the wording of a Labour motion after Boris Johnson announced he was staying on as Prime Minister until the autumn.

MPs were asked whether "this House has confidence in Her Majesty's government", with defeat almost certainly triggering a general election.

The Blackpool South MP did not vote on the motion, unlike almost all his Conservative colleagues, though it passed 349-238.

Abstaining or not voting on the motion were just 16 Labour MPs, 12 Tory MPs, seven SNP MPs, two DUP MPs, six Independent MPs, one SDLP MP, two Alba Party MPs and two Lib Dem MPs.

While MPs may purposefully abstain on a motion, some may not have voted for other reasons, such as illness.

Meanwhile, 342 Tory MPs, six DUP MPs and one Independent MP voted for it.