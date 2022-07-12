As the first round of voting in the party election to replace Boris Johnson at the helm took place on Tuesday, Mr Menzies said: “Having spoken with candidates and listened to what they have had to say I will be supporting Rishi Sunak to become the next leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

“As an MP for a northern constituency Rishi understands the issues families and businesses face in Fylde.

“He has consistently stood up for our local interests, always ready to meet with me and to find ways to deliver support, whether that be for our tourism and hospitality sector or for major employers like BAE Systems and Westinghouse at Springfields.

Rishi Sunak

“Rishi was there for people when it mattered through the pandemic, ensuring financial help was available when it was most needed. He is the best man, with a strong and realistic strategy to deal with the challenges we now face together, whether than be tackling the cost of living or standing up against Russian aggression in Ukraine.”

Mr Menzies said of the leadership contest: “This is an important moment for us all. The choices made over the coming weeks will determine how we, together, tackle the big issues facing our country, global challenges like the cost of living and the war in Ukraine and important missions closer to home, not least the need to level up communities across the United Kingdom, including those in Fylde.”

The new PM is expected to be announced by September 5.