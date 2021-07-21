Here's where you can find Blackpool's Abingdon Street Market traders now

Traders had hoped to move into temporary premises in April, but the relocation was delayed due to negotiations over lease agreements.

It comes as work is now due to start on the renovations after planning permission was granted with the market due to reopen next spring.

Image showing what the new Cedar Square entrance to the market will look like

Thirteen stallholders have moved into the former Top Shop unit on Victoria Street, while another five have been found alternative sites in council properties in the town centre.

A number of other traders have found new premises privately, such as SMS Mobility which moved into a new shop in Abingdon Street in May.

Alan Cavill, director of communications and regeneration at Blackpool Council said: “We continue to work closely on a one-to-one basis with all the traders throughout the process, to ensure their needs and concerns are met over the coming months.

“Due to a couple of setbacks that were out of our control, we have now relocated the stallholders that wished to move into the Victoria Street property and council premises.”

Daniel Ramsay, from contractors Turley, said: “The renovations will deliver a more contemporary, attractive marketplace with new features that will encourage shoppers and visitors to stop and socialise, stay for longer and spend more, also boosting footfall and retail trade in the surrounding area.”

The planning permission is for the demolition of a single storey extension on Police Street, the external refurbishment of all facades, and the replacement of access doors and windows with new feature glazed frontages.

Internal plans include an extended food and beverage quarter with 250 seats, stalls for food produce, food and beverage, artisan stalls and flexible retail units, a coffee stall and bar area.

Stallholders relocated to 18-22 Victoria Street are:

Cards for You – cards and gifts

Cassandra Hosiery – nightwear, hats, gloves, scarves, handkerchiefs

Pam’s Hair – hair accessories, dyes, fascinators

Little Gem – fancy dress and accessories

Cosmetic World – cosmetics, toiletries, scarves

Duty Free – cosmetics, toiletries, scarves

The Bag Stall – luggage, trolleys

Mr Smart – gents fashion and accessories

Glad Rags Gents – gents fashion, sizes small to 5XL

Glad Rags Ladies – ladies fashion sizes 8 to 40

Sam’s Handbags – day, evening, party handbags

Tippy Toes – ladies, gents, children’s, work wear shoes and accessories

The Book Shack – jigsaws, books, stationery

Stallholders who have relocated into council properties in the town centre are:

McRoberts Butchers – 6-8 Abingdon Street

Trellis Café – 61 Victoria Street (former Café Fresh)

Sea Breeze Café – 29 Victoria Street (former Starbucks)

Joe Barlow Vape Shop – 37 Corporation Street

Lost Ark Jewellery shop – Unit K1 Houndshill Shopping Centre