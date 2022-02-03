Here's what St Annes Town Council has planned for its council tax rate for the new financial year

That will add 94p per year to the average Band D Council Tax charge in St Annes from April.

and the Town Council says it will allow it to build its 2021 successes, which included various events, such as the September Spectacular, the biggest event it has ever organised, as well as extensive planting out of wildflower areas.

A joint Platinum Jubilee celebration with St Annes Carnival is planned for June, with a music festival is to follow in August and the Town Council is also setting up new seats and picnic benches at various locations around the town. The Town Council alos organises the annual Christmas lights switch-on.

St Annes Town Council's inaugural September Spectacular brought crowds galore to Ashton Gardens for music and a host of other attractions

Coun Gavin Harrison, the Town Council chairman, said: "The Town Council has taken a very prudent approach to setting its budget for the next financial year.

"All expenditure areas have been examined and savings made where possible. In past years the Council has used its reserves to offset any increases, but this is not a sustainable approach.

"The relatively small increase this year will allow the Town Council to build on the successes in 2021 and to deliver several events and projects."

Fylde Council, which covers St Annes, is set to announce its council tax rate for the new financial year in March.

The neighbouring Blackpool unitary authority has already announced an increase of 2.99 per cent for 2022/23.

