St Annes Spectacular a spectacular success

The event featuring music, activities, stalls and fun for all the family was the biggest ever organised by St Annes Town Council, with performances taking place in a big top set up in the town centre park.

Acts included the High Jinx circus performers from Blackpool Tower along with a wide variety of music, all free to watch, and Town Council chairman Gavin Harrison and his wife Karen, who headed the Town Council's organising Community and Neighbourhood (CAN) team, were delighted with the response from the public.

They said: "The September Spectacular was very well received by the community.

The event attracted a bumper turnout to Ashton Gardens

"We lost count of the number of people who have thanked us for staging the event. There was a real party atmosphere in the Gardens and it was fantastic to see groups of friends and families coming out, meeting up and having a great time.

"One of the most best aspects was that so many people took responsibility for keeping Ashton Gardens tidy - we even had people staying behind to help with litter picking after the headline acts finished so we were able to leave the area tidy and ready for the next day.

"It was heart warming to see so many of our local community groups supporting the event.

Performances took place in a big top

"The CAN team of theTown Council were given a Covid Recovery Grant from the Government via Fylde Council and rom confirmation of the funding in July, they had to plan the whole event, confirm the venue, book the acts and stallholders, get the infrastructure in place and tell the community all about it.

"We are sure everyone will agree that this was an incredible achievement - the biggest event the Town Council has staged and the whole thing was created in just seven weeks.

"We've used the word 'community' a lot - but that's exactly what this was about: a community coming together, working together and having a great time together."

Rebecca Strutton has a spectacular time at the event with her children Freddie aged two and Sadie, seven

Town Council chaiorman Gavin Harrison (left) was delighted at the success of the event