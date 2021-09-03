Spectacular shows in store over five days in St Annes

The September Spectacular in Ashton Gardens is a community event being presented by St Annes Town Council with the financial assistance of Fylde Council and the voluntary participation of a host of residents, businesses and community groups.

A Big Top tent will be in place and on the opening evening will feature the magical illusionists High-Jinx from Blackpool Tower, while the following evening will see the return of the RNLI Shanty Crew.

Friday, September 10 is co-headlined by rock band Feral Roots and The Quarantinos; Saturday, September 11 presents Rupert Fabulous and the event closes on September 12 with a set from Rush tribute band Counterparts.

Ashton Gardens will be the venue for the St Annes September Spectacular

Throughout the week residents can visit the ‘The Little Tent of Calm’ Marquee, which wiil feature a full programme of complementary health taster sessions.

Favourite features from the annual St Annes Carnival, unable to be held since 2019 because of the pandemic, will also return – including bouncy castles, helter skelter and other children’s rides.

Local businesses will be present with art and craft stalls, while food and drink stalls will also be on site, all organised by Dorothy Aitken of the St Annes Carnival committee.

Gavin Harrison, chairman of St Anne’s Town Council, who will officially open the event on Wednesday, said: “I’m very happy to support the September Spectacular.

“It is, without doubt, the biggest event the Town Council has ever organised, filling five whole days with events for all the family and the team of elected councillors and officers have done a fantastic job in bringing this together for the benefit of the community.

“I hope to see as many residents as possible attending at least some of the sessions and supporting the many hard-working local businesses.

“Hopefully we will also attract visitors, who will realise that there’s always something happening in St Annes – and best of all, admission is free for everyone.”

