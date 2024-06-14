Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first steps are to be taken to clear buildings to make way for a new spectator stand at Blackpool Football Club's Bloomfield Road stadium.

Blackpool Council has agreed to begin demolition of some of the premises on Henry Street it has acquired as part of redevelopment which includes a new East Stand at Blackpool FC. The council wants to begin demolition of some parts of Henry Street because the empty properties are attracting vandalism and anti-social behaviour. But it will mainly be rear extensions and garages at this stage.

Boarded up properties in Henry Street | LDRS

A report says: "Deprivation around the football club is evident and the vacant properties have attracted anti-social behaviour, fly-tipping and security issues causing continuous issues for the local area."

The scheme includes community facilities within the Revoe Sports Village which is due to be built on land next to the football club after planning permission was granted in January 2023.

The council says if it does not act now "anti-social behaviour and fly-tipping will continue in and around the properties" and cost more money to clean up. It warns the buildings "are in a poor condition and have a limited life expectancy".

Once demolition has been completed the area will be fenced off and made secure. Buildings at seven properties are currently earmarked for demolition and include business premises, rear extensions, a storage container and garages.

The council will continue to acquire further properties on Henry Street, and a planning application will also be made for the demolition work.

Artist's impression of Revoe Sports Village | n/a

Plans for the Revoe Sports Village, which has been allocated £6.5m from Blackpool’s £40m Town Deal, include a full-size 11-a-side artificial grass pitch and a five-a-side artificial grass pitch, both with floodlighting, a single-storey changing pavilion and a storage building.

A further phase of the scheme is to build a new East Stand at the stadium but plans have yet to be submitted to the council.