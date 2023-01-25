The Revoe Sports Village proposal to provide facilities on land north of the Seasiders’ Bloomfield Road stadium was praised for the benefits it will bring to one of the most deprived areas of the town.

It will also make the area around the stadium more attractive, and represents the first stage of a two-pronged development plan which will eventually see construction of a new East Stand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Andrew Stansfield told a meeting of the council’s Planning Committee : “I think it’s a fantastic application. I have seen some of the work the Blackpool Community Trust does and I think this will be used to the nth degree.

Artist's impression of Revoe Sports Village

“This is just what is needed in that area. It’s something that will be sustainable in the long term and will attract a lot of attention.”

Permission was granted by the Planning Committee for an enclosed full-size 11-a-side artificial grass pitch and an enclosed five-a-side artificial grass pitch, both with floodlighting, a single storey changing pavilion and a storage building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application was submitted last November when it was hoped work could begin on site by autumn this year.

The scheme already has £6.5m earmarked towards it from Blackpool’s Town Deal, with a further application for funding expected to be made to the Football Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site

It will be operated by the Blackpool Community Trust, which is a charity, which will work with schools in the area which currently have limited outdoor space to provide their pupils with chances to play football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susan Parker, head of development management at the council, told the meeting the land north of the stadium had originally been earmarked for 56 new houses, but the loss of housing land was “not critical to the borough”.

She said the proposal would “regenerate a partially vacant brownfield site. and be an accessible sporting opportunity with potential health benefits in a deprived inner area neighbourhood.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Parker said there was potential for noise disturbance and light pollution form the outdoor sports facilities, with houses on Johnson Street the nearest to the development.

The site off Central Drive

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the floodlights would be angled to reduce light spillage and there would be measures to reduce noise.

Landscaping will also include creating a green corridor linking Revoe Park with Seasiders Way, while the existing 179 parking spaces will be replaced with 160 spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ed Harvey, agent for the applicant Blackpool FC, said: “The facility will be available for local use and also by Blackpool Football Club’s women’s and girls’ teams.

“The application forms part of the Revoe Sports Village project which has successfully secured funding from the government’s Town Deal initiative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The layout of the pitches

“The proposals have been designed to respond to an identified need in the local community to this type of development and also to enable major investment in this part of the town.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added the scheme would also provide attractive spaces around the Bloomfield Road stadium “improving the match day experience for fans travelling to the ground.”

A planning application for the new East Stand is expected to be submitted early this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad