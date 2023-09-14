A half a million pound investment to secure the future of Blackpool’s historic Grand Theatre has got the go ahead from town hall planners.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A survey of the Grade II* listed building on Church Street carried out earlier this year found rainwater was leaking in through parts of the roof.

Approval has now been granted for repairs to make the building wateright, which it is hoped will be done next spring.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Grand Theatre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Theatres Trust, which protects and supports theatres nationally, warned the future of the venue could be at risk if the work was not carried out.

In a submission supporting the plans, it said the Grand Theatre “is considered one of the finest works of renowned theatre architect Frank Matcham.

“It is an important and valued cultural venue for Blackpool, hosting a busy programme which both meets the needs of local people as well as contributing to Blackpool’s visitor offer.

“Therefore efforts to support its ongoing conservation and operations are to be supported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These works are entirely to address deficiencies with the building which if left unresolved would result in continued deterioration and compromise the building’s significance as well as its ability to operate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Listed building permission was sought including for the replacement of the pitched slate roof to the offices, skylight replacement, gutter replacement and lead work to the existing studio skylight glazing bars.

Repairs will also include reinstatement of the pineapple finial leaves and copper scrolls to the dome and to rebuild the front pediment, plus re-pointing and stonework repairs. The leaded dome will be replaced on a like-for-like basis.

The existing timber windows will be redecorated along with rendering, while new cast iron drain pipes are proposed. Redundant air conditioning units, drain pipes and rotted timber will be removed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is proposed to make a bid for funding from Arts Council England towards the cost of the work at the theatre which opened in 1894.