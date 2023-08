Around half a million pounds worth of repairs need to be carried out to Blackpool’s historic Grand Theatre – including to renovate its famous dome.

Rainwater has been leaking into parts of the Grade II* listed theatre on Church Street, which opened in July 1894.

Plans for the repair work have been submitted by the Grand Theatre Trust, which owns the venue, to Blackpool Council for approval.

It is proposed to make a bid for funding from Arts Council England in the autumn towards the cost of the work, which if successful would enable repairs to be carried out next spring without affecting the programme of events.

Blackpool's Grand Theatre

Documents submitted with the planning application warn the property “issuffering from widespread water ingress as a result of failed roofing, valley gutters, parapets and lack of pointing.”

Investment would “rectify the significant and widespread roof leaks which will help to protect this Grade II* listed property preventing further damage and deterioration.”

A spokesperson for the theatre said: “Now in its 130th year, Blackpool Grand Theatre is bearing up well considering its age.

“The theatre’s maintenance team, supported by specialists in Victorian building techniques, usually identify and repair any defects before they cause major damage.

The dome will be repaired (picture from Grand Theatre)

“However, the theatre was closed for 18 months during the Covid lockdowns, and when it reopened in September 2021 the team noticed there had been considerable weather damage to its roofs and walls.

“A building condition survey was commissioned by the Blackpool Grand Theatre Trust earlier this year and found some issues with rainwater leaking in, with the potential to damage the roof timbers and decorative plasterwork of the auditorium ceiling.”

Planning permission is being sought including for the replacement of the pitched slate roof to the offices, skylight replacement, gutter replacement and lead work to the existing studio skylight glazing bars.

Also for reinstatement of the pineapple finial leaves and copper scrolls to the dome and to rebuild the front pediment, plus re-pointing and stonework repairs. The leaded dome would be replaced on a like-for-like basis.