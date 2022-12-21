Blackpool was allocated £5,885,134 from the Shared Prosperity Fund in April – but has now got the final green light to spend the money after its detailed investment plan was approved.

The fund is part of the Government’s Levelling Up agenda and includes £770,711 for the three-year Multiply programme to improve adult numeracy skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans include an eco hub at The Solaris

The remaining £5.1m will be invested into 13 proposals under the themes of people and skills, supporting local businesses and community and place.

Council leader Coun Lynn Williams said: “The Shared Prosperity Fund is a welcome boost but it was a challenging exercise to decide which projects to put forward for approval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to make the biggest impact possible with the funding that has been allocated to us.

“We have ensured that the investment plan ties in with our existing strategies so we can enhance projects and initiatives that are already under way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leader of Blackpool Council Lynn Williams

Nearly £2.9m has been earmarked for people and place including flood protection measures such as a £650 financial incentive for householders in high risk areas to replace hard surfaces with soft landscaping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An eco-coaching scheme will teach residents how to be more energy efficient, while two eco hubs including the Solaris Centre will become centres for green skills and energy saving advice.

Funding will also go into supporting the voluntary, community, faith and social enterprise sector including for a small grants programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

£1.2m has been allocated towards businesses including more resources for a business support team to engage with budding and existing entrepreneurs.

Three projects will share £812,000 including The Youth Hub, now referred to as The Platform, which opened on Cookson Street earlier this year to help disadvantaged 16-24 year olds access the skills they need to find jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another scheme will provide support to unemployed residents living in the most disadvantaged wards furthest away from the labour market, and the Let’s Get Digital project will improve digital inclusion.