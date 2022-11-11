Levelling Up minister Michael Gove at the Blackpool Central development. He is pictured with council leader Lynn Williams and MP Scott Benton.

The cash will be used to demolish and relocate Blackpool Magistrates Court – freeing up the Blackpool Central site for £300m of leisure developments.

Levelling Up minister Michael Gove was in the resort to make the announcement which he described as “the biggest single regeneration project in Blackpool in all our lifetimes.”

The courthouse buildings and former police station will be demolished

The courts are due to be relocated to a site on Devonshire Road, with the scheme having already received £6.9m as part of the Town Deal.

Demolition of the current courthouse, along with the former police station which has been empty since 2018, will pave the way for investment in three indoor theme parks, a 200-room hotel plus bars, restaurants and outdoor entertainment space.

Work began this summer on a 1,306 space multi-storey car park on the land which has been awaiting redevelopment since the former Central Railway Station closed in 1964.

Mr Gove said: “As we all know this site, ever since the Beeching cuts, has been bereft of the investment it needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work underway to build the car park at the Blackpool Central site

“At different times there have been different ideas, like new Labour’s idea for a super casino, that have never got off the ground.

“Now at last you’ve got this government committed to Levelling Up, a great council team and some superb local MPs all working together wanting to make sure we can get the additional cash here.”

Mr Gove said the investment was part of wider initiatives in Blackpool to improve housing and job opportunities, but tourism remained a key economic driver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Blackpool is on the up. We know the number of people visiting Blackpool has increased over the last couple of years.

Levelling Up minister Michael Gove at the Blackpool Central development

“Behind London, it is the UK’s top tourist destination. Blackpool is always going to be a tourist mecca, it is always going to be a hospitality super town.

“But it is also the case that we need to make sure Blackpool has the schools, the high tech jobs and the high quality homes that its citizens deserve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool is seeking a further £63m of Levelling Up funding towards regeneration projects including £40m towards a multiversity in conjunction with Blackpool and the Fylde College.

Mr Gove said he could not comment on the application, with all bids currently being assessed, but said “we want to do everything we can to help Blackpool.”

He was also in town to attend the British-Irish Council Summit being held in Blackpool, where Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was expected to hold talks on Thursday with leaders of the devolved nations including Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin.

Mr Sunak is the first prime minister to attend the summit since Gordon Brown in 2007.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool Council leader Coun Lynn Williams welcomed the Levelling Up funding which she described as “a real example of joined-up Government at its very best “.

She added: “The funding will enable this huge development in the heart of Blackpool to bring jobs, investment and visitors to our town. When finished, the scheme will be an amazing future-proofed attraction for all to enjoy for many years to come.”

Blackpool South MP Scott Benton said the investment was a huge vote of confidence.

He said: “The £300m development will help to bring in thousands of extra jobs to Blackpool and new opportunities for investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s the biggest single development we’ve seen in decades in Blackpool. It became clear months ago that the absence of funding to rebuild the courts on a new site could potentially delay, or even compromise, this development going ahead.”

Christine Hodgson, chair of Blackpool Pride of Place Partnership, said: “I am delighted to see the Government’s Levelling Up commitment to Blackpool continuing through this announcement today.

“The Blackpool Town Prospectus highlighted the significance of relocating the Courts to enable the full delivery of Blackpool Central.”

Richard Fee, chief executive of Nikal, which is developing the site, said: “It’s fantastic that the Government has stepped in to support what is undeniably one of the most important levelling up projects in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad