Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Menzies has written to Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng asking that assistance be considered for local firms who are being hit hard by rising energy costs.

While households are subject to an energy price cap, businesses are not. And Mr Menzies is worried some local employers are being hit hard by price hikes, driven by market uncertainty following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He said: “I know that right now everyone is feeling the impact of inflation and higher energy prices.

Fylde MP Mark Menzies

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Unlike households, businesses are not protected and I am aware of some in Fylde who have already seen their bills quadruple.

“I am concerned we will reach a point where companies can no longer absorb such significant costs.

“Without clear direction and recognition of the challenges they face, many will be forced to make even more difficult choices.

“At a time when it is vital we do all we can to protect skilled jobs and wages and to support entrepreneurs I want to ensure businesses have a voice.”

Mr Menzies is worried the hospitality industry, only just recovering from the pandemic, will be particularly hard hit.

He said: “I have been speaking with business owners, I know they are running out of ways to bring down their costs.

“They cannot cut staffing, their costs, whether it be for energy or for produce, are going up.

“At the same time people have less disposable income.

“I am worried we are facing a second perfect storm for those in the tourism and hospitality sector.

“They are in a race against time now to make the money they will need to survive and very challenging winter.”

Mr Menzies has asked the Business Secretary to ensure local businesses, particularly hotels, restaurants and bars, are at the heart of Government thinking.

He said: “This isn’t just about supporting businesses, it is about supporting jobs and ensuring employers and our high streets.