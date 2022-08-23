Typhoon rollout to Qatar 'a landmark for local manufacturing' says Fylde MP Mark Menzies
Fylde MP Mark Menzies has hailed a landmark for local manufacturing with the rollout of the first completed Typhoon aircraft for the Qatar Emiri Air Force.
The first jet was handed over in a ceremony at Warton last week, with dignitaries from the Gulf state attending.
The event was held at BAE Systems’ facility in Warton, United Kingdom, under the patronage of His Excellency Dr. Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah, Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and in the presence of Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force (QEAF), Major General Jassim Mohammed Ahmed Al Mannai.
It is the first of 24 aircraft for Qatar and the Typhoon fleet will play a crucial air security role at this winter’s football World Cup.
Most Popular
-
1
Blackpool headquartered firm named as one of Lancashire’s most profitable
-
2
This Lancashire housebuilder is set to accept bids for homes on its latest estate
-
3
Kids back-to-school 2022: The Blue Light Card online and in-store deals and discounts available now at shops including ASDA, Disney, Wilko, Sports Direct and more
-
4
New tapas bar The Duck’s Nuts opens in St Annes – but may be forced to tear down forecourt before business has chance to begin
-
5
Blackpool Pleasure Beach: full list of rollercoasters, height restrictions and ride information ahead of your summer visit
Read More
Mr Menzies said: “It is great to see the first aircraft completed and handed over.
“Fylde-built Typhoon aircraft will be in the skies above Qatar providing essential security for a global event.
“This goes to demonstrate, again, what a fantastic product we have being manufactured here in Fylde.
“The on-time delivery of the first aircraft shows the skill and commitment of the Warton workforce.”
Mr Menzies has welcomed commitments from the UK to continue investment in Typhoon and in the Future Combat Air System programme.
He said: “Continuing to improve and upgrade Typhoon, alongside work on the next generation of combat aircraft, helps to protect jobs and skills at Warton.
“It is vital we continue to support these high-tech jobs which are so important to our local economy.”