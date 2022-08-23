Typhoon rollout to Qatar 'a landmark for local manufacturing' says Fylde MP Mark Menzies

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first jet was handed over in a ceremony at Warton last week, with dignitaries from the Gulf state attending.

The event was held at BAE Systems’ facility in Warton, United Kingdom, under the patronage of His Excellency Dr. Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah, Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and in the presence of Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force (QEAF), Major General Jassim Mohammed Ahmed Al Mannai.

It is the first of 24 aircraft for Qatar and the Typhoon fleet will play a crucial air security role at this winter’s football World Cup.

Fylde MP with the Typhoon at BAE Systems in Warton

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Menzies said: “It is great to see the first aircraft completed and handed over.

“Fylde-built Typhoon aircraft will be in the skies above Qatar providing essential security for a global event.

“This goes to demonstrate, again, what a fantastic product we have being manufactured here in Fylde.

“The on-time delivery of the first aircraft shows the skill and commitment of the Warton workforce.”

Mr Menzies has welcomed commitments from the UK to continue investment in Typhoon and in the Future Combat Air System programme.

He said: “Continuing to improve and upgrade Typhoon, alongside work on the next generation of combat aircraft, helps to protect jobs and skills at Warton.