Blackpool South MP Chris Webb used his first Parliamentary question since being elected to highlight concerns over unlicensed taxi drivers picking up passengers in Blackpool.

It follows a meeting with cabbies from his constituency who have warned about the influx of drivers from other towns. It is feared some may not be insured to carry passengers.

Taxi drivers are unhappy about unlicensed operators coming into Blackpool

Chris said in the House of Commons: "Blackpool is experiencing a scourge of unlicensed taxis in our treasured seaside resort.

"Uber and similar companies who have no operating licence in Blackpool, are allowing passengers to use their unlicensed taxis, uninsured - creating a real public safety risk.

“These unlicensed drivers are parking in local ranks illegally and taking fares from our hard-working, rule-abiding Blackpool taxi drivers.

“What is the Minister doing to tackle these unlicensed drivers and will he meet with me to discuss this issue I have in my constituency.”

Blackpool South MP Chris Webb asking his first question in the House of Commons

The question arose from meetings Chris has had with cabbies in the constituency who say they are constantly battling against drivers coming into the resort from other towns mainly using digital ride-sharing apps. He said he was told other drivers were travelling "to Blackpool as they see an opportunity to capitalise on our busy summer season."

Speaking after asking his question, he added: "They are taking work from our hard-working Blackpool taxi drivers who go to great lengths to ensure they and their vehicles are properly licensed and are working with a properly licensed operator.

“The companies they operate under have made no application for an operator licence in Blackpool and have not attempted to engage with Blackpool council. There is a pattern of behaviour emerging that is putting passenger safety at risk. These companies are allowing passengers in Blackpool to get into taxis with drivers that are potentially unlicensed and uninsured.”

Operators such as Uber can only work in Blackpool if they have an operating licence from the council, which is currently not in place.