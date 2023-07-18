News you can trust since 1873
Cabbies anger at 'rogue' drivers picking up passengers in resort

Blackpool cabbies are demanding action to stop rogue taxi drivers operating in the resort – which they warn is putting passengers at risk.
By Shelagh Parkinson
Published 18th Jul 2023, 16:21 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 16:21 BST

Only hackney carriage drivers, who mainly drive the traditional black cabs, are allowed to use taxi ranks in the town and pick up passengers who flag them down in the street, while private hire vehicles must be pre-booked.

But drivers are angry after witnessing out-of-town private hire vehicles using the ranks to ply for trade.

If a private hire taxi has not been pre-booked, it is not insured which means passengers would receive no compensation if there was an accident.

Only authorised hackney cabs are allowed to use Blackpool taxi ranksOnly authorised hackney cabs are allowed to use Blackpool taxi ranks
Taxi drivers are now calling on the council to take action to prevent uninsured vehicles plying for hire on ranks, but town hall officials say legislation means their hands are tied.

Jurisdiction remains with the council where the taxi was licensed, even if it is operating in Blackpool.

Dee Grant, a director of C Cabs, based in Caunce Street, said: “Enforcement have for some time now been made aware of the problems the trade is facing regarding unlicensed vehicles coming into Blackpool.

“They are illegally plying for trade either by driving up and down the Promenade or more alarmingly sitting on the taxi ranks.”

She called on police and council enforcement teams “to challenge these individuals.”

She added: “It is a criminal offence as they are driving without insurance when they take unbooked jobs.”

Ms Grant says she fears it could lead to rogue drivers using fake signage to pretend to be taxi drivers.

Andrew Yates, who has been a hackney cab driver in Blackpool for 32 years, confronted a rogue driver on the Dickson Road rank.

He said: “I’m worried because we have drivers, who have not gone through any vetting procedures in Blackpool, picking up youngsters in uninsured vehicles.

“People are flagging down cabs and taking journeys in unvetted vehicles, and there are a lot of vulnerable people in this town so I think it’s a matter of public safety.”

Blackpool Council said it shared the concerns of drivers and is investigating what action it can take.

John Blackledge, director of community and environmental services, said: “The issue of private hire vehicles and the location to which they are registered is an issue nationally and not unique to Blackpool.

“Blackpool Council’s Licensing Service is ultimately responsible for all regulatory matters associated with its licensed fleet.

“In practical terms this means that at the point we are observing vehicles/drivers and generally conducting enforcement activity, we can take action against Blackpool licensees, however we have no power to deal with any issues detected regarding licensed vehicles/drivers from other areas.

“If we did detect issues, we would pass those concerns over to the respective authority for them to deal with. Sadly that is a situation that is outside of our control.

“Taxi operators have alerted us to instances of private hire vehicles using the taxi ranks.

“We know how frustrating this is for them and we share those concerns. We are in the process of looking at what appropriate enforcement we are able to take.”

