The polls were due to be held on Thursday May 4, along with the rest of the local elections, but had to be rearranged following the sad death of independent candidate, Brian Crawford.

The election will now take place on Thursday June 22 and new poll cards will be sent to all affected voters and postal voters will be sent a new postal vote.

Nominations have now closed and other previous candidates remain validly nominated and will be included on the ballot paper.

Voters will go to the polls in Fleetwood's Warren ward

The candidates standing are: BLAIR, Maureen (Labour); FITZGERALD John Joseph (Conservative); MEEKINS David Patrick (Conservative); STEPHENSON Brian Michael (Labour Party).

Anyone who wishes to vote and are not registered, can register online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote before 5pm on Tuesday June 6.

Voters at polling stations are being asked to take their accepted form of photographic ID or Voter Authority Certificate.

A Wyre statement said: “You will only need to show one form of photo ID, but it needs to be the original version and not a photocopy.

"This ID can be current or expired as long as the image is recognisable as the person turning up to vote. Photocopies of ID are not acceptable – they must be original documents.”

There is still time to apply for a Voter ID certificate for the Warren ward election – voters have until before 5pm on Wednesday 14 June 2023.