Proposals to transform the former CJ’s Cycles premises, on Victoria Road West, into a licenced premises were approved by the council’s planning officer who granted the ‘change of use’ application.

The new bar is to be called ‘Backstage’.

It is proposed that the venue will sell craft ales, wines and spirits and be open seven days a week, from 11am until midnight.

Plans to turn the former CJ's Cycles premises in Cleveleys into a new bar have been approved

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the planning process two objections were received which detailed concerns surrounding excessive noise, an increase in traffic and lack of parking and the number of existing bars in the area.

However, four comments were received in support of the application.

The proposals follow a number of similar premises – micro pubs selling real ale – opening on the Fylde coast and proving to be popular.

In Blackpool, Cask Micropub (Layton Road), JD Drinkwater’s Ale House (Highfield Road), Cask and Tap (Topping Street), Shickers Micropub (Waterloo Road) and Sullivan’s Bar on Devonshire Road have all joined a growing a market for small scale, independent bars selling craft ales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cleveleys town centre last had a new bar when The Vault was opened in the former Barclays Bank branch, on Crescent East, in April last year (2022)

Advertisement Hide Ad

CJ’s Cycles was a family-owned, independent bike shop which sold brands such as Scott, Reid, Blank, DK and Frog and boasted a Cytech-accredited mechanic.