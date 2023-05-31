News you can trust since 1873
Plans for new craft ale bar in Cleveleys given the go ahead by Wyre planners

A new craft ale bar earmarked for Cleveleys has been given the green light by Wyre planners.
By Richard Hunt
Published 31st May 2023, 14:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 14:08 BST

Proposals to transform the former CJ’s Cycles premises, on Victoria Road West, into a licenced premises were approved by the council’s planning officer who granted the ‘change of use’ application.

The new bar is to be called ‘Backstage’.

It is proposed that the venue will sell craft ales, wines and spirits and be open seven days a week, from 11am until midnight.

Plans to turn the former CJ's Cycles premises in Cleveleys into a new bar have been approvedPlans to turn the former CJ's Cycles premises in Cleveleys into a new bar have been approved
Plans to turn the former CJ's Cycles premises in Cleveleys into a new bar have been approved
During the planning process two objections were received which detailed concerns surrounding excessive noise, an increase in traffic and lack of parking and the number of existing bars in the area.

However, four comments were received in support of the application.

The proposals follow a number of similar premises – micro pubs selling real ale – opening on the Fylde coast and proving to be popular.

In Blackpool, Cask Micropub (Layton Road), JD Drinkwater’s Ale House (Highfield Road), Cask and Tap (Topping Street), Shickers Micropub (Waterloo Road) and Sullivan’s Bar on Devonshire Road have all joined a growing a market for small scale, independent bars selling craft ales.

Cleveleys town centre last had a new bar when The Vault was opened in the former Barclays Bank branch, on Crescent East, in April last year (2022)

CJ’s Cycles was a family-owned, independent bike shop which sold brands such as Scott, Reid, Blank, DK and Frog and boasted a Cytech-accredited mechanic.

The shop, which had been operating from the premises for a number of years, also undertook repairs, when possible, closed last year.

