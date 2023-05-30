A £6m scheme to refurbish the art deco Stanley Buildings between Church Street and Caunce Street was agreed by councillors in March 2022.

But now architects Cassidy and Ashton have submitted an updated planning application for the work which would see the site upgraded for use as a business start-up hub.

An artist's impression of the proposals for the Stanley Buildings - picture from Cassidy and Ashton

Documents say the scheme has been subjected to a “thorough design and cost review.”

Work is due to be funded through a £4.5m grant from Blackpool’s Town Deal and match funding of £1.8m.

The new plans will preserve the historic aspects of the building which dates back to 1935.

The original scheme included office space, meeting rooms, a courtyard, cafe and a roof terrace with external alterations to the windows, and replacement shop fronts.

The proposed amendments would see the existing window openings used for new glazing to retain the existing glazed faience.

The existing window designs for the shopfronts would also be kept, with glazing taken down to floor level.

Upper roof terraces would be axed and there would be fewer changes on lower existing terraces within the courtyard, while the existing brickwork would be renovated.

Landscaping within the courtyard would be removed to provide more hardstanding for parking.

A design brief accompanying the application says: “The proposals seek to retain the existing appearance of the building, particularly at upper floor levels.

“The existing faience will be cleaned and repaired where necessary and the existing windows and surrounds will be retained and only new glazing provided uniformity to this aspect.

“This enables more of the original fabric of the building to be retained and enjoyed.”

When planning permission was granted in 2022, councillors were warned the renovations would mean the loss of some of the faience tiling and some original windows on the building which is locally listed.

But the work was deemed necessary as the building was in a poor condition and in danger of falling into further disrepair.

