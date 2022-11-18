Investment is also being made to upgrade electrical infrastructure, and on further LED lighting and other low power technology.

Funding of £4.5m from Blackpool’s £39.5m Town Deal is being used to bring the annual display – which dates back to 1879 – bang up to date.

The new stretch of Illuminations on the Golden Mile (picture by VisitBlackpool)

A report to the council’s tourism, economy and communities scrutiny committee says: “The Illuminations service continues to investigate new manufacturing techniques that will increase the lifespan of features and help minimise maintenance.

“The service also continues to invest in LED lighting and other low-power consumption technology which is particularly important in the current climate of higher energy costs.”

It adds: “In-principle agreement is in place to develop Blackpool Illuminations’ own drone display working in partnership with Lancaster University creating indoor and outdoor shows.”

A five year investment programme has seen 1.3km of infrastructure upgrades so far including improvements to the Illuminations control system.

Work will see additional power supplies provided in the town centre, installation of power supplies on the Promenade headlands, and the upgrade of infrastructure on the Tower Festival headland.

Investment has also been made in the manufacturing process for new displays with some production speeds doubled, while a new 3D printing robot is set to “revolutionise manufacture.”

Three “significant” new features will also be produced each year for the duration of the Town Deal project with designs by creative curator Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, established artists and the in-house Illuminations design team.

The Golden Mile was the first section of the Illuminations to benefit from new investment this year with an art-deco style display of 21 pieces made up of arches, wings and fans designed by Laurence.

It is the largest roadway section ever created and is fully programmable.

The council’s own budget for the Illuminations is just over £1.7m, with energy costs for this year’s four month display expected to be around £200,000.