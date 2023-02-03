People living in areas of the town centre including Charles Street and Milbourne Street face having to relocate as the council assembles the site for the proposed new education campus.

Shane Hearty has lived in his home on Charles Street for than 35 years and believes it is worth at least £100,000 at today’s prices, but says he has only been offered £50,000 by the council.

Buildings in Charles Street are among those earmarked for redevelopment

Coun Tony Williams told a meeting of the full council he was concerned about how residents were being treated.

He said residents “may have been there long enough to have paid their mortgage off. To find somewhere else to live for £50,000 is near impossible.”

He added: “They will have to move into rented accommodation. What are they going to do? Or will we have families, possibly with children, with not enough money to move into another house.”

Coun Don Clapham also questioned whether parking would be provided at the multiversity, which has been granted £40m from the Government’s Levelling Up Fund.

Artist's impression of the proposed multiversity

Funding of £9m has also been secured for site assembly for the multiversity as part of the Town Deal, while last September the council’s executive approved the use of compulsory purchase powers if necessary to clear the area needed for redevelopment.

Coun Jane Hugo, who represents Talbot ward which includes the multiversity site, said help would be offered to displaced residents.

She said: “We have been meeting with the growth and prosperity team to ensure residents in that area who are affected will be listened to, to ensure the people in that area get the support they need.”

The meeting was also told a transport strategy would be part of the proposals for the new campus.

The facility, a partnership between Blackpool Council and Blackpool and the Fylde College in association with Lancaster University, will be able to accommodate more than 2,000 students.

