Shane Hearty has lived in his home on Charles Street for than 35 years. He bought the nine-bedroom former boarding house for £35,000 in 1987 and reckons it is worth at least £100,000 at today’s prices.

In addition to the face value, the 79-year-old, who still works as a taxi driver, has in recent years spent a considerable amount of money and his own time on refurbishing the house a room at a time after it was badly damaged by a gas explosion in a neighbouring property in 2017.

But Mr Hearty was shocked to be offered just £50,000 for his home by Blackpool Council as it prepares for clearance of the area.

Shane Hearty outside his home in Charles Street, Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The offer came as the properties around Cookson Street, adjacent to the resort’s Talbot Gateway, are set to make way for the Multiversity, a vocational skills and learning centre under the auspices of Blackpool and the Fylde College, which was granted £40m in the Government’s Levelling Up Fund announced last week.

But while civic and education chiefs celebrated the grant, home and business owners in the area affected, set for demolition to make way for the new facility, have been left worrying what the future holds for them.

"We are happy here,” said Mr Hearty. “I’ve been here for 35 years and have no desire to move – it’s handy for the shops and the Prom and I’ve been doing it up one room at a time after the damage from the gas explosion next door which meant I had to move in with family for 10 months.

Shane Hearty has lived in Charles Street, Blackpool for more than 35 years. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

“I got a letter from the council about preparation for the development and they offered me £50,000 for the house, saying they could possibly go up to £80,000. It’s a derisory amount which has been rejected.

"It’s worth twice that, not even allowing for the money and time spent on refurbishing it one room at a time after the explosion damage.

"I know of others in the street, in the same situation, unhappy at the offers well below the value of the homes. It’s just not right.”

Businesses are similarly affected. Roger Whittam, proprietor of Tower Models, which has been on Cookson Street for 43 years, said: “I’ve been offered £90,000 by the council to move but any move is going to cost more than £300,000 once fixtures and fittings are taken into account.

“The council needs to take account of how much it will cost to set up elsewhere, not just the value of a property.”

A Blackpool Council spokesman said: “Our plan to make Blackpool better and improve prospects for local residents and businesses involves regenerating the town centre, as we are currently doing at the Talbot Gateway with the new hotel, tram terminus and Civil Service Hub.

“The Multiversity will bring thousands of students and staff into the town centre, as well as helping Blackpool residents to gain new skills and qualifications. This will create better paid jobs from which local people can benefit.

“Working with the college, we explored a number of possible areas for the Multiversity, however this site was the most beneficial to the town and our businesses, as well as the benefits of being close to train and tram connections.