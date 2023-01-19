Levelling Up Fund: Blackpool succeeds in £40m bid for new university, but hotel and transport plans rejected

In an announcement late on Wednesday, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said that the investment will put the Talbot Gateway “at the forefront of artificial intelligence and robotics learning”.

Blackpool Council is set to receive the full amount it requested towards the project as part of a joint bid with neighbouring Wyre Council.

When the local authorities’ pitch was made public last year, it was revealed that the facility - a partnership between Blackpool Council and Blackpool and the Fylde College, in association with Lancaster University - would be able to accommodate around 2,700 students.

Blackpool's "multiversity" has moved a step closer

It is intended to meet the needs of local, regional and national employers - and Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove will be in the resort on Thursday to officially announce that the government will be stumping up more than 60 percent of the cost of the £65m scheme.

Blackpool South MP Scott Benton said that the news was “a big win for Blackpool”.

“We now have the funding we need to create this state-of-the-art multiversity, [which] will provide the people of Blackpool with the skills they need for the jobs of the future.

“So far, since I was elected, the government have provided £262m in extra funding to Blackpool for a variety of different projects, including the £39.5m Towns Deal and £40 million to relocate the court complex to allow the Blackpool Central development to go ahead.

“This £40 million application is on top of that and will make a huge difference to our community. I’ve been lobbying ministers for months to ensure that we received this money and it is a huge vote of confidence in Blackpool and everything we are doing,” the Conservative politician said.

The remainder of the bill for the multiversity will be covered by £9m site assembly costs already approved as part of the Town Deal and £16m from a Blackpool Council loan, to be prudentially borrowed and repaid by Blackpool and the Fylde College via a lease.

Blackpool had also put in separate bids for £8m towards the cost of converting the former Post Office into a Hotel Indigo and £15.4m for a town centre access scheme to improve traffic circulation, introduce bus priority measures and assist pedestrians and cyclists - but neither of the proposals was accepted.

Fylde Council’s £13.1m pitch to revitalise St Anne’s town centre and Promenade Gardens and improve connectivity between the station gateway and the Promenade - integrating the town centre and seafront - was also unsuccessful.

Lancashire as a whole has been handed £200m of levelling up cash to fund a plethora of regeneration schemes across the county.

Six local authorities in the county have been awarded money for their proposed projects from the second round of the nationwide Levelling Up Fund.

Unsuccessful bidders will get the chance to bid again after the government confirmed that there will be a third round of allocations from the fund.