Decision made on Blackpool's own Rovers Return pub on Coronation Street

Fans of TV soap Coronation Street may soon be able to sink a pint at Blackpool's own version of the fictional Rovers Return local after a town hall panel gave the go-ahead for its alcohol licence.

Lyndsey Ann Whiteside has been granted a premises licence for 52 Coronation Street in the resort which is set to be named after the famous Corrie pub, but must call time at midnight. Councillors granted the application despite objections from neighbours concerned about late-night disruption, but ruled against the venue being allowed to serve until 2am on Friday and Saturday nights.

The hearing was told Ms Whiteside had experience running businesses in problematic areas and the investment would bring an empty property back into use. There were no objections from the police or licensing authority, but four neighbours had lodged comments warning of potential increases in noise and anti-social behaviour.

The applicant withdrew a request to provide live music and the licence was granted with conditions including alcohol can be served from 10am to midnight daily with the premises closing by 12.30am.

A council report setting out the decision says: "The panel accepted that the applicant was experienced in operating premises in problematic areas and although the residents had concerns, the panel were satisfied in general terms that the licensing objectives would not be undermined if they approved this application."

It adds the main concern was the proposed 2am closing time at weekends in an area which does not have late-night bars.

The decision notice says: "There is a hotel immediately next door and in the panel’s opinion, the noise of people standing outside smoking or leaving the premises would be acceptable until midnight given the location and the general noise in the area at that time.

"The early hours of the morning would be much quieter and therefore the noise from people standing outside smoking or leaving the premises would be more intrusive and would in the panel’s opinion undermine the licensing objectives."

Objectors had included Conservative councillor Gerard Walsh, who owns St Nicholas's holiday apartments on Coronation Street, Sharon Morgan, operator of Lola's Cafe on Coronation Street, and Alfred Caruana of the next door Cheers Hotel.

Any appeal against the decision can be made within 21 days.