It is a massively popular bar with locals in TV soapland - but plans to open a Rovers Return on Coronation Street in Blackpool have got neighbours in a lather.

Proposals for the venue to serve booze until 2am on Friday and Saturday nights have sparked fears of late-night noise and disruption from other business owners.

Lyndsey Ann Whiteside has applied to Blackpool Council for a new premises licence for a property at 52 Coronation Street which has not been licensed since 2014 and most recently operated as a food store.

Now a town hall panel will meet to decide the issue and decide whether the bar - which will have the same name as the famous local on ITV's Coronation Street - can have its licence.

Ms Whiteside is seeking permission to serve alcohol from 10am daily until midnight, apart from Friday and Saturday when alcohol would be served until 2am. The application is also seeking permission for music from 11pm.

But four representations have been made by members of the public who warn of an increased risk of anti-social behaviour and noise disruption. Objectors include Conservative councillor Gerard Walsh, who owns St Nicholas's holiday apartments on Coronation Street.

In documents submitted to the hearing, he says a cumulative impact assessment showed there was already over-saturation of licensed premises in the town centre, with 400 in Talbot ward in 2019, and the highest level of alcohol-related incidents reported to the police.

An objection submitted by Sharon Morgan, operator of Lola's Cafe on Coronation Street, says she fears music from the bar "would cause serious noise nuisance", while Alfred Caruana of the next door Cheers Hotel, warns of potential disturbance for his guests including families with children.

A council report says Ms Whiteside has agreed to a number of conditions if the licence is granted, with proposals to ensure the bar is managed properly including the installation of CCTV and a Challenge 25 policy to deter under-age drinking.

Door staff would be employed from 10pm on Friday and Saturday nights, and customers would be advised by staff to leave quietly late at night.