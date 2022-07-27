Wyre Council wants to make better use of the pitch and putt on the Esplanade and has revealed plans to turn part of the course into a new seafront park.

The 9 hole pitch is to stay open but work on the adjoining 18 hole course is already under way. The Council said it has decided to repurpose the 18 hole course due to “lack of use”.

This week, its overgrown lawns have been trimmed by the Council in preparation for landscaping.

The overgrown Pitch and Putt on the Esplanade in Fleetwood is to be transformed into a 'bio-diverse' green space

The full plans for Fleetwood’s new green space has not been revealed at this stage, but the Council has said the focus will be on “increased bio diversity”.

It is expected to introduce wild flower meadows and mowed grass paths, as well as opening up the grounds for recreational use – what the Council calls a “general amenity space”.

The authority has not said when landscaping works will be completed or what amenities will be on offer to visitors.

It will provide another recreational space on the beachfront, alongside the play areas, ‘kick about lawn’, boating lake, bowling greens, picnic areas and skate bowl.

Fleetwood Pitch & Putt. Credit: User Rept0n1x at Wikimedia Commons

A spokesman for Wyre Council said: “We are retaining the 9 hole pitch and putt but have closed the 18 hole due to lack of use.

"Plans are being developed but the proposal is to utilise the area as general amenity space with increased bio diversity.”

The 18 hole pitch and putt course will be repurposed as a bio-diverse green space open to the public