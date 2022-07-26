Blackpool Transport announced it would have to reduce the frequency of the Service 1 bus from Sunday (July 31).

This was due to the transport provider “still having difficulty recruiting enough drivers to operate [their] advertised services.”

The Fleetwood to Starr Gate service will run every hour instead every 30 minutes as a result.

A spokesman for Blackpool Transport said: “We know that from previous customer feedback it is better to run a reliable and stable service, rather than risk having last minute cancellations each day.

“This change will impact the least amount of customers as possible because there is an almost direct replacement service by using the tram.

“By making this change, the rest of our bus network will remain unaffected and continue running to our advertised timetables.”

The times of the first and last buses will not change and the 7.51am service from West Street will still run so school children will not be affected in September.

Customers who normally use the Service 1 bus were advised to either plan their trips in advance or use the Service 21 bus operated by Coastliner buses.

Services in Fleetwood will otherwise remain as they are, with trams running every 12 minutes, service 14 running every 15 minutes, and services 74 and 75 both running every hour.